F1 CEO Discloses Bias Towards Ferrari and Wants Them to Win as Soon as Possible

Since 2008, Ferrari has been in search of adding to their constructors’ championship title, while a Ferrari driver has been looking to secure a world championship since 2007. With fans waiting for over 15 years to celebrate a Ferrari title, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed he, too, is eagerly waiting for the fateful day, as reported by Formula Passion.

“When will Ferrari win again? I can’t answer for the role I have. As a fan I hope soon, it’s something that everyone wants.”

Before he became the head honcho of F1, Domenicali was an important part of the operations at Ferrari for around 23 years. He joined the Finance department of the team in 1992 and earned regular promotions until he became the team’s Director in 2007, replacing Jean Todt. In April 2014, the Italian resigned from Ferrari to become FIA’s Single-Seater Commission Head.

Adding to his statement of wanting Ferrari to win, Domenicali pointed out how the competition has evolved since he left the team to take on a higher-order role in the sport. He mentioned the competition has become much closer than it used to be, but he still hopes for a Ferrari title “as soon as possible, without a shadow of a doubt.”

A shaky Ferrari team trying to set off on a path to complete resurgence

The 2023 season was a bag of mixed goodies for the Italian team, who stood as the only team to register a race win apart from Red Bull. Starting the season on a poor note, the Fred Vasseur-led team worked hard to get their car performing at the level of the top-ranked teams on the grid. As such, the second half of the season was much better for the Prancing Horse, with Charles Leclerc registering multiple pole positions and both drivers performing well enough to register podium finishes and secure P3 for their team in the constructors’ championship.

The start of the 2023 season was a stark downfall from their 2022 season antics, where Leclerc and his team looked like they posed a serious threat for both championships. However, a mid-season plunge for Ferrari and a well-timed surge for Red Bull meant the Maranello outfit would have to suffice with a P2 finish in the championship.

Heading into next year, Ferrari’s primary hope would be to avoid a repeat of their 2023 start and build on a strong finish from the season. With nothing but resurgence on their minds, the Italian team would be hoping to become a serious threat to the Red Bull Juggernaut and vie for a championship win.