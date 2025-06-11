“Decades to Convince Him”: Adam Silver Brings Up The Last Dance’s Example When Asked About Michael Jordan’s NBC Decision

NBA coverage will be much different for the 2025-26 season, as NBC will broadcast games for the first time since 2002 and will welcome Michael Jordan as a member of the media crew. This news of Jordan’s commitment was a shock to everyone, including NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Neither Jordan nor NBC has released details regarding his contract. Unlike many of today’s stars, Jordan didn’t have a soft spot for the media. He only spoke to them when he had to and had no desire to pursue a broadcasting career following his playing days. He stuck to the business and executive route.

It was a foregone conclusion that Jordan would never work in sports media, so when he heard the news, the renowned host of The Dan Patrick Show couldn’t believe Jordan had accepted NBC’s offer. On a recent episode, Patrick interviewed Adam Silver and asked if he’d had any involvement in the discussions. Silver said he hadn’t and that he’d been under the same impression as Patrick.

“Honestly, I didn’t think he was going to do it,” Silver said. “It took us decades to convince him to do the documentary, The Last Dance.”

The NBA had prompted Jordan to greenlight the Netflix docuseries The Last Dance for quite some time. Officials were eager to release the footage to the public, but the six-time NBA champion didn’t want to hear any of their pleas.

Jordan finally relented, and the series was released in 2020. It has become a staple in the basketball culture since its debut. The lingering effects have apparently opened Jordan to a more appealing side of the media, which he wasn’t always familiar with.

Silver also believes that if Jordan were to join any broadcasting company, it would be NBC. The Chicago Bulls legend’s relationships with significant figures within the network may have played a huge role in his decision to accept the position.

“I think he has incredibly fond memories of NBC,” Silver said. “People like Jon Miller, [with] whom he had a relationship all those years ago.”

Jon Miller has been an executive at NBC since 1978. He developed a close relationship with Jordan while NBC was the main coverage partner for the NBA. That level of familiarity may have eased Jordan’s doubts during negotiations.

Fans are looking forward to seeing MJ cover the NBA. As next season approaches, more information about his new role will likely become available.