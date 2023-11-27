F1 Entry Fee: Red Bull to Pay $7.4 Million Fee to FIA for Having the Most Dominant Season in Formula 1

Red Bull had a mighty season in 2023 where they claimed a staggering 21 wins in 22 races and amassed a mammoth 860 points in the Constructors’ Championship. However, their massive dominance comes with a price and it is no less than $7.4 million which the Austrian team needs to pay to defend their title in 2024.

According to an FIA obligation, the F1 teams need to pay an amount to have their entry fixed for the next season. However, the amount for all teams differs as it depends on the number of points they claimed in their previous years.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbullracing/status/1728795390579806393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As per the agreement, each team needs to pay a base fee of $500,000. The teams then need to pay an additional $5000 per point, with the Constructors’ Champions paying $6000 per point. All these amounts are slightly higher this year owing to inflation.

After adjusting for inflation, Red Bull has to pay a staggering $7,445,817 to the FIA. They need to make this payment by December 10 to have their entry in 2024 confirmed.

Meanwhile, Mercedes and Ferrari need to pay $3,347,012, and $3,327,287, respectively. However, the rise in the cost of a season berth did not sit well with Max Verstappen, who constantly raised his voice against it.

F1 drivers also need to pay a huge sum

All the F1 drivers from all the teams need to pay upfront to have their Superlicenses renewed before they are allowed to take part in next year’s season. However, this is something most of the drivers, especially Max Verstappen, raised their voices against.

Last year, the Red Bull driver paid a staggering $875,814 for claiming 454 points at the end of the 2022 F1 season. The renewal fee was $10,303 with $2080 for each point he scored.

Going by that amount, the three-time world champion would need to pay nearly a million dollars this year. This is simply because the Dutchman raked in 575 points in 2023, 121 more points from his 2022 season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1728815488287842647?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Citing the amount drivers need to pay each season, Verstappen said to Motorsport Total, as per PlanetF1, “I think the amount is absurd. I don’t think it’s right that we have to pay so much. That’s not the case in other sports either. And there are more and more races.”