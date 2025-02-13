mobile app bar

“I’ll Probably Do the Same”: Lando Norris Feels Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari Is an ‘Amazing Story’

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
HAMILTON Lewis F1 Team Mercedes Qualifikation mit NORRIS Lando F1 GP von Ungarn 2023 am 22.07.2023 in Budapest

HAMILTON Lewis F1 Team Mercedes Qualifikation mit NORRIS Lando F1 GP von Ungarn 2023 am 22.07.2023 in Budapest | Credits- IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Since Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari announced their partnership last year, the move has sparked endless discussion. The internet erupted, and social media went into a frenzy when the Italian team shared a photo of Hamilton in red. It’s a testament to just how monumental this alliance is in F1 history.

That said, many have speculated that this move could end in disappointment. Doubts have been raised about Hamilton‘s declining performance, and some paddock insiders believe the Briton may struggle to adapt to the Maranello-based team.

“He won’t last that long,” said former F1 boss, Bernie Ecclestone when asked about the seven-time world champion’s two-year deal.

However, McLaren driver, Lando Norris stands to disagree with the doubters.

The #4 driver is confident that Hamilton will succeed in his upcoming stint with Ferrari. He even stated that if a similar opportunity came his way, he would seize it with both hands.

“It’s a cool story for him to go to Ferrari after everything he’s achieved. A lot of people said maybe it’s not the right thing to do and so forth but I would probably do the same,” he explained on This Morning.

If Norris were to follow in Hamilton’s footsteps, his move would, in some ways, mirror the one made by the 40-year-old.

Hamilton left Mercedes after winning six drivers’ titles between 2013 and 2024. Similarly, Norris has become synonymous with McLaren, having raced for them since his F1 debut in 2019. Last season, he led the team to its first Constructors’ title since 1998.

Not Ferrari, but Red Bull came calling for Norris

Norris has quickly emerged as a championship favorite for 2025 after his impressive performances last season. However, the Briton has long been a highly sought-after talent in the F1 paddock—a fact confirmed when Red Bull attempted to lure him away from the Woking-based team.

Back in 2022, at the height of the Bulls’ dominance, Norris revealed, “There have been talks with Red Bull.”

However, the Bristol-born driver decided to place his faith in the Woking-based team led by Zak Brown as he signed a multi-year deal with the Papaya outfit.

In hindsight, Norris’ decision appears to have been a masterstroke. While his choice to reject Red Bull was driven by his faith in McLaren’s project and gratitude for his F1 opportunity, he has now emerged as a legitimate title contender.

Meanwhile, Red Bull seems to have stumbled after misjudging the RB20’s concept. Heading into 2025, doubts remain over whether the RB21 will even be competitive enough for Max Verstappen to defend his title.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these