“I’ll Probably Do the Same”: Lando Norris Feels Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari Is an ‘Amazing Story’

Since Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari announced their partnership last year, the move has sparked endless discussion. The internet erupted, and social media went into a frenzy when the Italian team shared a photo of Hamilton in red. It’s a testament to just how monumental this alliance is in F1 history.

That said, many have speculated that this move could end in disappointment. Doubts have been raised about Hamilton‘s declining performance, and some paddock insiders believe the Briton may struggle to adapt to the Maranello-based team.

“He won’t last that long,” said former F1 boss, Bernie Ecclestone when asked about the seven-time world champion’s two-year deal.

However, McLaren driver, Lando Norris stands to disagree with the doubters.

The #4 driver is confident that Hamilton will succeed in his upcoming stint with Ferrari. He even stated that if a similar opportunity came his way, he would seize it with both hands.

Lando Norris comments “Don” on Lewis Hamilton’s first photo with Ferrari. pic.twitter.com/XrUvnpdDkq — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) January 20, 2025

“It’s a cool story for him to go to Ferrari after everything he’s achieved. A lot of people said maybe it’s not the right thing to do and so forth but I would probably do the same,” he explained on This Morning.

If Norris were to follow in Hamilton’s footsteps, his move would, in some ways, mirror the one made by the 40-year-old.

Hamilton left Mercedes after winning six drivers’ titles between 2013 and 2024. Similarly, Norris has become synonymous with McLaren, having raced for them since his F1 debut in 2019. Last season, he led the team to its first Constructors’ title since 1998.

Not Ferrari, but Red Bull came calling for Norris

Norris has quickly emerged as a championship favorite for 2025 after his impressive performances last season. However, the Briton has long been a highly sought-after talent in the F1 paddock—a fact confirmed when Red Bull attempted to lure him away from the Woking-based team.

Back in 2022, at the height of the Bulls’ dominance, Norris revealed, “There have been talks with Red Bull.”

However, the Bristol-born driver decided to place his faith in the Woking-based team led by Zak Brown as he signed a multi-year deal with the Papaya outfit.

In hindsight, Norris’ decision appears to have been a masterstroke. While his choice to reject Red Bull was driven by his faith in McLaren’s project and gratitude for his F1 opportunity, he has now emerged as a legitimate title contender.

Meanwhile, Red Bull seems to have stumbled after misjudging the RB20’s concept. Heading into 2025, doubts remain over whether the RB21 will even be competitive enough for Max Verstappen to defend his title.