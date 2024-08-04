mobile app bar

Viral TikToker ‘Loved Every Second’ of Max Verstappen Interview Despite ‘Not Much Social Skills’

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Viral TikToker Jeremy Franco recently interviewed Max Verstappen. While interviewing the Dutchman, Franco felt that the 26-year-old did not have much social skills. Despite struggling to get elaborate answers from Verstappen, Franco said he loved every second of it.

When asked how was his experience of interviewing Verstappen, Franco said, “I don’t know if he’s built up much social skills in life. But I expected that. I was hitting so many funny, so many bangers. He was giving me absolutely nothing. I loved every second of it“.

Although Franco highlighted Verstappen‘s lack of social skills, the TikToker also did his best to defend the three-time F1 champion. Franco noted that since Verstappen has been racing for much of his life, he has not had the opportunity to interact with people.

As for Franco, he did indeed try his best to get something out of Verstappen. The Australian TikToker, who interviewed Verstappen during the Australian GP weekend, asked the 26-year-old several questions such as who was the Dutchman’s favorite Mario Kart character and who would win in an arm wrestling match between himself and Daniel Ricciardo.

However, Verstappen seemed least interested in Franco’s questions. Other than giving a short laugh on one of the TikToker’s questions, the Red Bull driver’s responses were very short.

