F1 Expert Believes Max Verstappen Will Not Do Anything Other Than F1

Max Verstappen has time and again cited that he wishes to pursue other racing categories than F1. This includes GT racing and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, specifically. Currently, the Dutchman has a long contract with Red Bull in F1 till 2028. Still, many speculate that Verstappen may look to participate in one-off events in other categories. However, an F1 expert thinks the 26-year-old will not do anything besides F1.

Advertisement

According to GP Blog, Olav Mol told Ziggo Sport his opinion over the three-time champion looking to participate in other racing series. He said, “I don’t see Max Verstappen doing anything else besides Formula 1 in the coming years, for as long as he has his contract with Red Bull Racing.”

Mol also highlighted that Verstappen is fully focused on furthering his exploits with Red Bull. He cited that maybe after his retirement, another racing class is a “possibility”. The Dutch presenter added, “For the time being, in addition to everything he has to do in Formula 1, I do not see Verstappen simply taking a side step towards Le Mans.”

Advertisement

Mol also cited how the Red Bull driver is also building his own sim racing team that will also look to become a GT racing team on track. His project with Verstappen.com is taking a lot of his time besides F1.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1686333990897131520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Dutchman clarified that he won’t necessarily run himself in this team. Rather this would be a platform to promote and groom future youngsters as good skilled racers in motorsport. So, more than gaining accolades in other racing categories, Verstappen is looking to contribute towards providing opportunities to other drivers.

What has Max Verstappen said about his non-F1 future?

Max Verstappen has got enough clarity on his projects away from F1. His collaboration with Team Redline and Verstappen.com is going to be the focal point for his GT racing team. Currently, the Red Bull driver mainly participates in virtual racing events such as Virtual Le Mans.

However, moving ahead he is looking to expand the scope of his sim racing team to provide a pathway to motorsport via sim racing. Youngsters will get the chance to undertake racing on track after being a sim racer via Verstappen’s sim racing team project.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Formula1_Daily/status/1737133184830079277?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Dutchman is himself an avid sim racer and often engages in sim racing whenever he gets time away from F1. It is mainly with his mates from Team Redline. Initially founded over two decades ago, Team Redline is now spread across the USA, Asia, and Europe with multiple sim racers like Verstappen, a member of it.

One would say, the 26-year-old will most likely go down the eSports and virtual racing route after he retires from F1. Still, there is a burning desire for Verstappen to achieve some glory in GT3 and several other classes of Endurance racing. So, it won’t be a surprise that the three-time champion takes time out to explore taking this opportunity at Le Mans, as he wishes to.