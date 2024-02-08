Update: Christian Horner’s Situation Worsens With Expiration Date Placed on Red Bull F1 Career

Christian Horner finds himself in deeper waters following the news about his inappropriate behavior with a coworker. The Briton will now face an independent hearing on Friday, although he denies any wrongdoings. Addressing the same, former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde believes Horner has only a few days left with the team.

Express.co.uk reports Garde’s belief as the Dutchman claimed Horner could step away from the team as early as next week. The nature of the complaint led to Garde believing Horner might be gone from Red Bull by the time they launch their car on February 15. His belief comes from the fact that he feels the complaint would be a “blemish” on the team name.

Garde added it is highly likely that Horner won’t be present at the car launch owing to his departure. “Horner is, of course, controlled internally by Red Bull. Believe me, when that presentation comes next week, there is no way Horner will be there presenting.”

The British engineer has led Red Bull since 2005, their debut season in F1. He has won six constructors’ titles and was crucial in Max Verstappen winning three consecutive world titles. However, the 50-year-old’s future now hangs in the balance, with Friday’s hearing deciding his fate.

Christian Horner is losing support within Red Bull

With the latest allegations getting a lot of traction, Horner is quickly losing support from his camp. Under the current circumstances, reports claim Team Manager Jonathan Wheatly could replace Horner as interim principal. There are also chances that Horner’s departure could also influence Adrian Newey’s tenure with the team.

Red Bull‘s controlling side (the Thai side with 51% of the team) is closer to Horner and might step in to save the Briton if need be. However, the supposed internal struggles between Helmut Marko and Horner have nothing to do with this. Reports suggest Marko has no ambitions to take over the Red Bull project.