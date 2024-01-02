American Motorsports Just Isn’t It for Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen may not be happy with three F1 championships. The Dutchman has a lot of hunger to win in most categories, not just Formula 1. Verstappen has expressed interest to try out other categories outside of F1 including GT racing and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, when it comes to American motorsport categories like IndyCar, it doesn’t fit within the 26-year-old’s purview.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Verstappen expressed his views on different racing series such as MotoGP, Super GT, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and IndyCar. He stated, “I like watching IndyCar. I have a lot of respect for what they do, but I don’t think I would participate.”

He then further added about the other series he is interested in. “I would definitely like to try a MotoGP, and I like SuperGT. I got to try one last year, and it was very nice. Super Formulas are beautiful and are the fastest cars below Formula 1, but I would definitely like the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I’ve already been there when my father raced”, he explained.

Verstappen is a racer at heart and is willing to prove his mettle across the board, not just in F1. Therefore, the F1 champion has often hinted that he may retire early from the pinnacle of motorsport to try out his hand in these various categories.

The Dutchman had also floated the offer to veteran Fernando Alonso to partner up with him at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Part of the triple crown, Le Mans is the toughest endurance race in motorsport. With Alonso having won Le Mans twice, he wishes to return to the WEC event only if Verstappen pairs up with him.

However, it is pertinent to note that if Verstappen wishes to get the triple crown of motorsport, he will have to race in the Indy 500 to complete the achievement. Alonso tried to win the Indy 500 in 2019 but failed. However, for the Red Bull driver, Le Mans is more special as his father Jos Verstappen also won it.

Besides Le Mans, what else is Max Verstappen planning beyond F1?

Max Verstappen has a lot in the pipeline with his racing career and aspirations beyond F1. One such goal is to set up his GT racing team. The Dutchman hopes that his GT racing team will provide a platform for young talent to take up racing.

However, Verstappen is not planning to necessarily race himself in his GT team. The primary objective will be to groom young drivers for different categories of motorsport in GT and endurance racing. The 26-year-old knows the hard grind of getting to Formula 1. Thus, he believes the ones who miss out should get a chance to showcase their talent elsewhere.

With only 20 seats on the F1 grid, it is difficult for several talented drivers to secure a drive. Thus, many drivers have to divulge to other categories such as IndyCar and the World Endurance Championship.

Verstappen is now hoping to provide further opportunities and in the process ensure that deserving talents get to demonstrate what they are capable of to the world. All in all, Max Verstappen is not just looking at gathering accolades and making up the numbers in F1.

The 26-year-old has several plans to foster talents and contribute toward the growth of motorsport. His GT racing team will be the first step toward his vision.