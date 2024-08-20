F1 Expert Explains Max Verstappen Can Make a Decision to Move to Mercedes Whenever He Wants

Toto Wolff has long been open about his desire to bring Max Verstappen to Mercedes, especially with Lewis Hamilton leaving the team after 2024. However, despite the rumors and speculations, the Dutchman has consistently denied any intention of leaving Red Bull. Nevertheless, F1 commentator David Croft recently spoke on the situation, suggesting that Verstappen could still decide to move to Mercedes whenever he wants.

Croft, while discussing the situation with Matt Baker on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, mentioned that Mercedes is currently facing a dilemma about their future lineup. As per Croft, the Silver Arrows have to decide whether they want to promote 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli to F1 from F2 or not.

Croft pointed out that if Mercedes decides not to promote Antonelli next year and instead focuses on securing him for 2026, they would need to ensure they don’t lose him to another team. Croft then recalled how Wolff once missed out on signing Verstappen, who then joined Red Bull back in 2015. The F1 expert elaborated on this by saying,

“Could Verstappen be coming to Mercedes? There’s still that question hanging in the air.”

He added that both he and Martin Brundle believe Verstappen doesn’t need to rush into making a decision about his future. Croft stated,

“You can make a decision on the 27th of December if you want, if the offer is there from Mercedes, as long as you have a clause to leave Red Bull this year.”

Croft then also mentioned that there are rumors that the so-called “Helmut Marko clause,” which might have allowed Verstappen to leave Red Bull, no longer exists.

Despite this, Croft is confident that if Verstappen wants to leave, then the Dutchman can. He believes so because according to him, there is no point for a Formula 1 team to keep a driver who is not happy.

One of the key points Croft made was that Mercedes and Wolff cannot impose a strict deadline on Verstappen to make his decision, especially because of his status and also because he is the one driver the Austrian wants on his side at any cost.