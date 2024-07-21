mobile app bar

‘Side Letter’ Confirming Helmut Marko’s Stay at Red Bull Might Have Ended Max Verstappen to Mercedes Saga

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
‘Side Letter’ Confirming Helmut Marko’s Stay at Red Bull Might Have Ended Max Verstappen to Mercedes Saga

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

There was a lot of speculation about Helmut Marko’s future at Red Bull as it was also going to affect Max Verstappen’s future. The Dutchman reportedly has a clause in his contract that gives him the freedom to leave Red Bull if Marko leaves. However, the 81-year-old had agreed to extend his contract during the rumors of his suspension following the Christian Horner saga in March this year. Now, Motorsport.com reports that Marko has signed a ‘side letter’ which confirms his stay at the Milton Keynes outfit.

With this letter, the Austrian advisor may stay at Red Bull till the end of 2026 or for the agreed contract period. Since this side letter secures Marko’s position, it means Verstappen most likely would not look to leave either.

As per the reports around the Marko clause in his contract, the three-time champion was quite adamant about Red Bull not suspending the Austrian after the Saudi Arabian GP. This opened the doors for interest from Mercedes wanting to sign Verstappen along with Marko if things turned sour between them and Red Bull.

Now, with Marko re-affirming his stay at the Austrian team with this side letter, the reported clause in Verstappen’s contract cannot be activated. As a result, it ruins Mercedes’ plans to secure the Dutchman to replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Verstappen may still be able to leave Red Bull if he wishes to but only by triggering performance clauses in his contract. As things stand, the Milton Keynes outfit is leading both championships and has a quick enough car for Verstappen to fight for race wins consistently.

So, it is unlikely that he may want to leave Red Bull unless Mercedes become relatively better in performance. The 2026 regulations seem the best hope for the Silver Arrows to poach the three-time champion. Currently, they will have to focus on options like Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz to fill Hamilton’s shoes for 2025.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these