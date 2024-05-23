F1 Fans Left Astounded as Max Verstappen’s ‘Mediocre’ Padel Skills Gets Exposed

With three consecutive world championships, Max Verstappen has registered his name among the legends of F1. If the run continues with the ground effect regulations until 2025, the Dutchman will add another two to the tally. The success on the track, however, does not necessarily translate in other sports. Certainly not in Padel, a non-racing activity Verstappen has taken a keen liking to.

Along with Max Verstappen, many other drivers have taken a liking to Padel. When not embroiled in an on-track rivalry, they get along for a game or two on the court. During one such incident recently, the reigning F1 champion teamed up with McLaren’s Lando Norris. In a snippet released by Sky Sports, the Dutchman tumbled to the ground and missed a sitter while playing.

Disappointed in his partner’s lack of skills, Norris couldn’t help but let out a frustrated “OH, MAX!” A similar sentiment ran among his own fans who playfully mocked Verstappen on X (formerly Twitter).

Popular F1 fan account @SCUDERIAFEMBOY couldn’t believe Sky uploaded the video with the reigning F1 champion having a couple of epic fails.

i cant believe they aired max being mid at padel like this. omfg pic.twitter.com/7zhjInePlq — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) May 23, 2024

Another had a good laugh watching their favorite driver take a hilarious tumble on the court.

AHAHWHSHSHAHAHHAAH I CAN’T BREATHE — ° (@_OhHunnie_) May 23, 2024

Surprisingly, Verstappen was the one who proposed a Padel date with Lando Norris. Following the end of the recent race in Imola, Verstappen interviewed Norris briefly while walking in the paddock. Before finishing the interview, he asked the Briton if he’d like to join him for a game of Padel. Norris not only agreed but also proposed to be the one to book the court.

Max Verstappen knows how bad he is at Padel

Max Verstappen recently appeared on Team Redline live stream, the group he won the virtual 24 Hours of Nurburgring with during the Emilia Romagna GP weekend. While there, they asked him how his Padel outing with Lando Norris went.

Apprehensive in revealing the embarrassment the duo had to face, Verstappen simply answered, “We lost… We played together.”

When further probed, the Dutchman opened up on his Padel skills. Despite thoroughly enjoying the sport, he admitted to often losing. He said, “If I’m honest, I just lose.”

Incidentally, Padel has picked up among the younger generation of F1 drivers. It’s the same group that was famously named as the Twitch Quartet for their live streams during the COVID-induced lockdown break.

Apart from Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, George Russell and Charles Leclerc also participate whenever they can. For a change, they recently had Fernando Alonso as well.