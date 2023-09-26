Max Verstappen’s New Love Affair Motivated Him to Dominate Japanese GP

Max Verstappen, recently enjoyed a dominant victory at the Japan Grand Prix, which sealed Red Bull’s sixth constructors’ title win. However, this victory was different from his usual wins. It was fueled by an incident that occurred at the Singapore Grand Prix. The secret behind this fueled victory? A game of padel tennis, as reported by RBR News.

Padel tennis, a racquet sport that is a mix between tennis and squash, has become Verstappen’s latest obsession. He has been playing it with every driver on the grid and at every race weekend. In fact, it was a padel match that played a significant role in Verstappen’s victory at the Japan Grand Prix.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SCUDERIAFEMBOY/status/1706428147640463425?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to a YouTube video, Lando Norris and Alex Albon formed a team and won a paddle tennis match against both George Russell and Max Verstappen Norris shared that he paddled one-on-one with Max, and thus could defeat him It happened.

Horner on Verstappen outperforming in Suzuka

Christian Horner made an interesting point when talking about Max Verstappen’s exceptional performance at the Japanese Grand Prix. He said he and Verstappen had a paddle tennis tournament earlier that week. During the game, the 25-year-old was incredibly happy and showed his determination to win under 20 seconds in the upcoming race.

Talking about this, Horner stated, “I played padel tennis with Max on Wednesday. And he was properly fired up and he said: ‘I want to win the race by 20 seconds”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbulletin/status/1706218516494569907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to his story, Verstappen nearly reached this huge goal, only falling for 0.7 seconds. Horner also highlighted Max’s concentration and driving during the even that on the hard tires of the first lap of FP1, Verstappen was 1.8 seconds faster than the field remaining on medium or soft tires.

