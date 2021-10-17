“F1, for us, it feels normal” – Kimi Raikkonen reveals if he will switch to some other racing category after retiring from F1

“F1, for us, it feels normal” – Kimi Raikkonen is set to retire at the end of this season after a distinguished two decades in Formula 1.

Birthday boy Kimi Raikkonen has done top-tier professional racing for two decades, winning the F1 title with Ferrari in 2007. Apart from being a mainstay in Formula 1, he has also competed in the World Rally Championship and NASCAR events.

Now that he is calling it quits in F1, there will naturally be a demand for him to try out different racing categories again. But the ‘Ice Man’ is in no mood to replace F1, and believes he will not miss the speed as much.

“I don’t think I have to replace it.

“In many ways, it is a very normal thing that we do. For me, I have done it for many years so it is not like it is any different than driving a car in many ways.

“Obviously, when you have a long break and you try an F1 car again it feels fast but then this kind of gets a very normal thing.

“If you go off in the wrong place you feel the speed. I guess there are many other things I do that are much more scary in my life.

“At home with the kids can be exciting sometimes, you never know. I try to motocross when I can and more often I feel more scared there than here but I don’t know.

“It is a very normal thing for us. Is it exciting? What is exciting? F1, for us, it feels normal. For sure, after some break, it feels fast.”

Also Read “Let him calm down” – Fred Vasseur admits Alfa Romeo interest in keeping Kimi Raikkonen as team advisor