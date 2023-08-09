F1 History Maker Joins Hands With Danica Patrick Over Controversial Comment on Men v Women in Motorsports

Danica Patrick, one of the most iconic women in motorsports, recently came under fire for her controversial comments regarding the steps that are currently being taken to try and increase the representation of women in racing. Now, Sophia Floersch, who recently became the first woman to score points in Formula 3, has extended her support to Patrick and her viewpoint.

Patrick has been a trailblazer in her field – her impressive career in NASCAR and Indycar Racing has been the inspiration for many young women trying to reach the top tier of motorsports. However, her opinions regarding the representation of women in motorsports have often been quite controversial. One of the recent examples is when she said at the Hungrain GP that racing is something inherently masculine. She claimed that the mindset that it takes to race is not normal in a feminine mind.

Danica Patrick has a new supporter

Danica Patrick appeared on the Sky Sports F1 podcast recently where she was asked about her opinions regarding the women-only feeder series that is being led by Susie Wolff. Patrick had an extremely cold reply where she explained that she doesn’t really care about it at all. She further commented that at the end of the day, F1 is about good racing, and it does not really matter if it is a woman or a man behind the seat.

F3 racer Sophia Floersch came out in support of Patrick’s comments with a tweet where she claimed to agree wholeheartedly with Patrick.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SophiaFloersch/status/1688958117080391680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Floersch claimed that irrespective of gender, talent is only someone who can put up a fight against the best in the world. According to her, in terms of racing, it is still only men who can do that.

Sophia has raced previously in the DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship, and is a podium finisher in ADAC Formula 4. He also holds the record of being the youngest race winner of the Ginetta Junior Championship.

Sophia Floersch is not a fan of women-only racing series

This is not the first time that Floersch has spoken about women-only feeder series. She had been an outspoken critic of the now non-existent W Series that aimed at doing what F1 Academy is trying to do now.

Back in 2019, Floersch told the German newspaper Rheinische Post that W Series was not the correct way to help women get into racing. She had claimed that the all-female series was just a marketing gimmick and she does not want to be a marketing tool.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SophiaFloersch/status/1550830296467136517?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Floersch had said something very similar to her recent tweet when she claimed that the best drivers currently are men and therefore, women need to compete against men to prove themselves.