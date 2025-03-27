‘We’d Go Out to TGI Fridays’: How Danica Patrick Landed an IndyCar Drive With Bobby Rahal While Racing in Europe

Danica Patrick, who ranks among the most successful female drivers in motorsports, reaching the NASCAR Cup Series and securing a pole position at the Daytona 500, has faced a lot of challenges in her career. Breaking into a predominantly male-dominated sport and seizing opportunities within it were no small feats. To work on her racing skills, she ventured to England, but after finding limited success there, she returned to the U.S and with the assistance of Bobby Rahal, she made her entry into IndyCar racing.

While Formula 1 was Patrick’s initial goal, her aspirations were recalibrated after her stint in England did not yield the success she had hoped for, despite achieving a second-place finish at the 2000 Formula Ford festival — the best-ever for an American at that breeding ground for future racing talents.

Her encounter with Bobby Rahal during her time in the UK was pivotal in shaping her IndyCar career. Years later, during an interview with Life Stories, Patrick shared insights into how Rahal facilitated her transition to IndyCar racing.

She recounted, “During the time that I was in England, I met Bobby Rahal who was a very accomplished IndyCar driver from the States and he was over there running a Formula One team. So anyway, we would go out to American lunches at TGI Fridays together and we became friends.”

Patrick explained that Rahal returned to the U.S. around the same time she did, to handle his IndyCar team while she was on the hunt for a driving opportunity.

Eager to climb the ranks in American open-wheel racing, she frequented the IndyCar circuits, seeking openings in Formula Atlantic or Indy Lights as stepping stones to the premier level.

Bobby maintained a hospitality tent at the races, and Patrick found herself spending time there, partly because it was one of the few places to be at the racetrack. It wasn’t just about killing time — being seen was crucial for making connections. It was within this setting that their friendship blossomed and eventually led to Patrick securing a spot to race in IndyCar.

The reason behind Danica Patrick’s return to the US.

Danica’s racing journey started when she was 10, and that’s when her parents introduced her to go-karting. After winning numerous regional and national go-kart titles, she ventured from the Midwest to the competitive European road racing scene at 16.

Despite her efforts abroad, she returned to the U.S. in 2001 with a renewed focus on open-wheel racing in her homeland. Reflecting on her decision to return, Patrick shared,

“When I went to England, I thought I would become a better race car driver… I learned about what it took for me to perform in the race car, and that meant being happy, which is what allowed me to be comfortable with coming back to the States and racing because I enjoy being home.”

“I tattooed an American flag on me when I came home because I liked being home that much, and it made me happy, which is where I belong,” she added.

Initially, she believed that not reaching Formula One would signify her career failure. But over time, Patrick discovered that her true contentment came from being in the U.S. The realization helped her see that success isn’t just about where you compete but where you find joy and fulfillment.