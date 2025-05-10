Aaron Rodgers Still Owns the $28 Million Malibu Mansion He Bought With Ex-Girlfriend Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers look on nduring the first quarter of game three of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers has had a series of high-profile relationships throughout his NFL career, but none have stood the test of time. Among them was his romance with former race car driver Danica Patrick. The two began dating in 2018 and quickly grew close, with Rodgers reportedly feeling very at ease around her.

Things got serious within a year. In 2019, they purchased a $28 million beachfront home in Malibu, California. The couple lived there together in early 2020, but their relationship ended a few months later, after just over two years. Neither of them publicly shared the reason for the breakup.

Despite the split, Rodgers still owns the luxurious Malibu property—his most valuable real estate holding. Among the three homes he owns, this one stands out not only for its price tag but also for its history and stunning location.

The estate includes two structures: a three-story main house and a two-bedroom guesthouse with a garage. The main residence features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a spacious master suite with a massive deck. Between the two buildings is a swimming pool, and the backyard boasts resort-style decks and lounges overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The design blends industrial and natural elements, with concrete floors, glass walls, and wooden accents. Inside, the open-concept layout connects the living room, dining area, and gourmet kitchen. Additional highlights include a family room, office, and den.

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick have reportedly purchased a Malibu estate for $28 million in cash. From Aug. 29 to Dec. 31, 2018, the Packers paid Rodgers $67 million as part of his new deal. pic.twitter.com/KQMT6DdCsp — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 26, 2019

Rodgers isn’t the only celebrity tied to the property. Previous owners include Netflix executive Ted Sarandos and his wife, former U.S. Ambassador Nicole Avant. They sold it to British pop star Robbie Williams, who later passed it on to Rodgers.

This slice of Malibu paradise remains a key part of Rodgers’ life—and possibly one reason he’s hesitant to commit to a long-term future elsewhere. The home narrowly escaped damage during California’s wildfires, further reinforcing his desire to protect such a significant investment.

“I’ve been dealing with trying to protect my house over here. My house is fine. I’m not in the areas that have been affected. But it’s been a weird time for so many people that live down here. It’s been a tough time for sure,” Rodgers said

In addition to his stunning Malibu estate, the Super Bowl champion owns two other homes—each reflecting a different chapter of his life.

One is in Del Mar, California, not far from where he grew up. This 5,771-square-foot property is a $10 million luxury retreat. It features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with high-end amenities such as a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, home theater, golf area, deck-side gym, game room, beauty salon, batting cage, basketball court, tennis court, and a sauna. It’s a true sanctuary designed for comfort and leisure.

Rodgers also owns a home in Wisconsin, where he spent 18 seasons as the Packers’ quarterback. While it’s more modest than his California properties, this four-bedroom home offers a peaceful and serene atmosphere, fitting for a place that holds sentimental value. Purchased in 2005, it’s also his most affordable property, costing just $440,000 at the time.

Now, with speculation swirling about a potential move to Pittsburgh if he signs with the Steelers, it’s unlikely Aaron Rodgers will purchase another home. He didn’t buy one in New Jersey during his time with the Jets, and he may adopt the same approach in the Steel City.