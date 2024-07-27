F1 Insider Claims Sergio Perez’s Seat Can Go to Daniel Ricciardo After Belgian Grand Prix

Sergio Perez is reportedly on the brink of a Red Bull exit, owing to a horrible stretch of form. The Belgian GP could turn out to be a decisive moment for the Mexican now. Because one more poor result could spell the end of his stay at the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

Daniel Ricciardo is the prime candidate to replace Perez, and Kym Illman’s revelation would make the Honey Badger very happy. On Instagram, he said,

“A poor race from Checo this weekend will almost certainly see his seat being offered to another driver and the paddock pundits are saying it will go to Daniel Ricciardo”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Illman F1 (@kymillman)

Red Bull‘s current development driver Liam Lawson will likely be the driver to replace Ricciardo at RB. Perez, meanwhile, will be without a seat, and finding another before the start of 2025 could prove to be a challenge.

The last time Perez finished in the top seven in qualifying was in Miami, over two months ago. And for Red Bull, who are competing with McLaren and Mercedes, Perez not scoring points has hurt them in the Constructors’ Championship.

The only way Perez could convince Red Bull to give him another chance would likely be through a podium finish. But because Max Verstappen himself has found it difficult to finish in the top three, Perez being anywhere near that seems unfathomable.

Ricciardo moving to Red Bull, however, would lead to Yuki Tsunoda being stuck at RB. The Japanese driver has had a great 2024 season, but it reportedly won’t be enough to get a seat at the Austrian stable.