mobile app bar

Red Bull Seat Up for Grabs, Daniel Ricciardo Is Having “Fun” After Meeting with Horner and Marko

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Red Bull Seat Up for Grabs, Daniel Ricciardo Is Having "Fun" After Meeting with Horner and Marko

IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Daniel Ricciardo has been heavily linked to Red Bull, with current star Sergio Perez underperforming massively. With rumors of a return to the Milton-Keynes-based squad growing by the day, Ricciardo admits to having fun with Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.

Ricciardo, after a poor start to the season, has enjoyed an improvement in form and results in recent races. This is making his time at RB – Red Bull’s sister team – enjoyable, and he remains in touch with the Austrian stable’s bosses. He says,

“It’s good to see them [Horner and Marko] after a good result. Helmut will let you know when the result is not good. I feel happy being back in that and under that microscope, in that environment with that pressure. It’s fun.” 

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s development driver Liam Lawson tested with the team in Silverstone earlier this month and could be a candidate, either for them or RB.

Ricciardo is aware of the possibility of being promoted to Red Bull, which will be his second stint with the team. However, there are performance clauses in his contract, as is in Perez’s. If he fulfills them and Perez doesn’t, the honey badger could be headed to Red Bull, which he wanted in the first place.

Ricciardo’s aim to get back to Red Bull

Ricciardo joined RB (then AlphaTauri) in 2023, as Nyck de Vries’ mid-season replacement. Reports suggested that the move was a test for him to get back to Red Bull.

Unfortunately, things did not quite go his way. His form at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 wasn’t impressive enough, and Perez ended up signing a two-year extension with Red Bull.

However, Perez’s slump brought Ricciardo right back into the mix, and now, the Perth-born driver won’t step down without a fight. He said to Fox Sports, 

“Obviously going up, as I said last year, that’s like my goal. I’d love to return.”

Red Bull will likely decide Perez’s future in the upcoming summer break. Which is why Ricciardo will be looking to put in a strong result in the last race before F1 halts – the Belgian GP.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these