F1 Las Vegas Track: Know Everything About the New Formula 1 Track in Las Vegas

Nov 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver George Russell drives on the track during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party at Las Vegas Strip. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

F1 fans in the United States would be delighted this year as their country will host three Grands Prix. The first of the three races will take place in Miami from May 5 to 7.

The second race will occur at the iconic Circuit of the Americas (COTA) from October 20 to 22. Meanwhile, the third and final race in the United States will happen in Las Vegas from November 16 to 18.

What makes the Las Vegas Grand Prix, in particular, all the more exciting is that it will be the penultimate race of the season. Here is a deeper look at the new Las Vegas track, the weekend schedule, and everything else you need to know.

Las Vegas track details

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on a revamped street circuit along the Las Vegas strip in Nevada. The circuit has a length of 6.12 km (3.18 miles), and the main race will feature 50 laps. This means a total race distance of 305.88 km.

This venue previously hosted a race all the way back in the 1980s. The race took place on a temporary race circuit near the Caesars Palace hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Las Vegas (@f1lasvegas)

While the circuit for the 2023 race will also feature corners of the same venue used back in the 1980s, it will also include some other parts of the city. The Las Vegas track will feature 14 turns, all located in the downtown city.

The circuit will navigate through some of the city’s most iconic locations, including Caesars Palace, the Bellagio, and the Venetian. Since this circuit is often compared to Monza, which is famously known as the ‘Temple of Speed’, fans can expect a high-speed race.

Considering how the circuit is made, teams must opt for a lower downforce. As for the fans, they can expect a high number of overtakes taking place at this venue. Furthermore, a top speed of 342 km/h (212 mph) can also be expected for fans that love the adrenaline rush.

Las Vegas Grand Prix stands and ticket prices details

The Las Vegas Grand Prix offers five choices of tickets to experience what promises to be one of the most enthralling races of the season. The most basic is the general admission which costs $500 per ticket.

This type of ticket would give access to the Sphere Zone. It is pertinent to note that a standing room is available only on this type of ticket.

The second type of ticket is available for the Grandstand. These tickets are available for four zones (East Harmon Zone, West Harmon Zone, MSG Sphere Zone, and the Mirage Zone). The prices for the tickets are in the range of $1500-2500.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Las Vegas (@f1lasvegas)

Meanwhile, the third type of ticket available for the race weekend is access to the premium club. These tickets are available for three zones (East Harmon Zone (Skybox), South Koval Zone (NEON), and North Koval Zone (LEGACY)). Each ticket costs in the range of $8000-10000.

Lastly, the fourth and fifth types of tickets available are private suites and luxury hospitability. Private suite tickets are available for the North Koval Zone, while luxury hospitality tickets are available for the paddock zone. Unlike the other tickets, both these types of tickets are available following a personal inquiry only.

How to buy tickets for the race weekend?

Even though F1 is not considered to be a popular sport in the United States, most of the tickets for the Las Vegas Grand Prix were sold in no time. The general admission and grandstand tickets are believed to have already been sold out.

As of March 2023, the only tickets that are believed to be available for the race are luxury hospitality tickets. Fans still interested in purchasing tickets can log into Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets | F1 Las Vegas Tickets (f1lasvegasgp.com).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Las Vegas (@f1lasvegas)

Full Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 schedule

As previously stated, the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place from November 16 to 18. The full schedule from the three practice sessions to qualifying and the main race is mentioned below (all timings are as per local time):

Friday, November 16

Free Practice 1: 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM

Free Practice 2: 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Las Vegas (@f1lasvegas)

Saturday, November 18

Free Practice 3: 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM

Qualifying: 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM

Sunday, November 19

Main race: 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM

F1 also hosted a launch party last season

Since the Las Vegas Grand Prix promises to be one of the most exciting races of the 2023 season, F1 also hosted a launch party last season to build up the excitement. Last year, the Caesars Palace hosted an all-day event that was attended by thousands of fans.

In order to get the F1 spirit up, the launch party was also attended by star drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, and Alex Albon. Alongside the chance to see their favorite drivers, fans also had the opportunity to enjoy live car runs, and the pit stop challenge, among several other things.

Fans will now hope that the Las Vegas GP lives up to the hype that has been created over the past few months. Some pictures and a video of the launch party that took place last year can be seen below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Las Vegas (@f1lasvegas)