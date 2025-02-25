“Enough of Disingenuous Monologue”: Lewis Hamilton Fans Slam F1 Journos After Natalie Pinkham Discusses ‘Unexplainable’ AD21 Experience

Abu Dhabi 2021—a race the F1 community just can’t let go of. Nearly four years have passed since that infamous evening on Yas Island, where Max Verstappen claimed his first world title under controversial circumstances, denying Lewis Hamilton a record-breaking eighth championship.

Yet, Hamilton’s loyal fanbase remains furious over what happened. Every year, this topic resurfaces in some form, and this time, just weeks before the start of the 2025 season, it was Natalie Pinkham who brought it up.

On The Red Flags podcast, she claimed that Hamilton left with more fans on the evening than he would have had he won his eighth title “because of the way he handled it.” She proceeded to call Verstappen a ‘deserved winner’, and admitted to wanting to split the trophy in half for both drivers.

But the trophy wasn’t split in half. Verstappen was the sole beneficiary of then-Race Director Michael Masi’s questionable decision-making, which sparked angry reactions to the Sky Sports presenter’s comments.

“They all went mute or defended Max and Red Bull when they realized the fans of the sport did not agree with what happened,” a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan accused Pinkham of creating a narrative. The 2021 season was incredibly competitive, with both Verstappen and Hamilton entering the final race in Abu Dhabi level on points.

However, the Briton was on course to comfortably win that day and would have—even with the late-race safety car shaking things up—had Masi not caused havoc.

Verstappen was stuck behind a group of lapped cars when the safety car was deployed, but Masi instructed only those cars to overtake Hamilton, giving Verstappen a clear and unexpected opportunity to pass the Mercedes driver on the final lap.

The Dutchman successfully passed him and won the first of his four championships to date but infuriated an entire fanbase in the process.

“Enough of this disingenuous monologue, spin story. Call it for what it is!” another fan replied to Pinkham. “AD21 Lewis Hamilton was robbed of an eighth title!”

And that’s not where it ended. Pinkham also got called out for staying quiet on the matter for years, only to bring it up at a time when there is nothing anyone could do to change the outcome. “Years later all these journalists and presenters can talk about how wrong AD21 was but none of them had the guts to say something in 2021,” a user commented.

Over time, the outcome of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP became normalized. Most didn’t agree with what happened but chose to move on, just as Hamilton did, shifting his focus to chasing another title.

However, reactions like this prove that the community hasn’t completely moved on. Pinkham did not intend to disrespect Hamilton in any way, as the focus of her podcast was his incredible sportsmanship.

The fact that she stayed quiet for all these years and chose to speak about it now is likely what triggered the fans.