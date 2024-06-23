mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri’s DM Reveal Leaves Lando Norris Tight Lipped

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oscar Piastri's DM Reveal Leaves Lando Norris Tight Lipped

Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Lando Norris has been one of F1’s most popular stars long before he got his first win earlier this year. In the UK (his home country), Norris has friends in the entertainment industry, including rapper Santan Dave. However, the fact that Dave slid into Norris’ DMs in the past remained an unknown fact until Oscar Piastri revealed the same in a recent segment.

The host asked Piastri and Norris, who would be ‘most likely to DM a celebrity on Instagram’.  Piastri, after a few seconds, stated, “I remember one of the first times I met you actually and you told me you got a DM from Santan Dave.”

This amazed the host, who asked Norris what Dave spoke to him about. Firmly, Norris replied, “Bro, I don’t reveal that kind of stuff.”

Judging from the look on the Bristol-born driver’s face, it was possible that he didn’t want to talk about Dave messaging him, but since Piastri brought it up, Norris couldn’t dodge it.

Overall, Norris is extremely famous in the UK. In addition to celebrities, he is in regular touch with some of the country’s most famous content creators, along with whom he created Quadrant.

In terms of celebrities outside of the UK, Norris knows someone world-famous in Martin Garrix.

Lando Norris’ friendship with Martin Garrix

Norris and Garrix have become great friends over the years. The Dutch DJ was originally Max Verstappen’s friend, but they would both hang out with Norris after F1 race weekends, partying and having fun which created a lasting friendship between Garrix and the McLaren driver too.

Earlier this year, Norris heavily injured himself while partying with Garrix on a boat in Amsterdam ahead of the Miami GP, and even spent time with him after it.

The question ‘Which celebrity would you DM’, if asked again, could promote a different answer from Norris. This time, he would choose Garrix, who almost certainly is a contact on his phone.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 editor at The SportsRush and has written more than 2000 articles. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and considers sports to be a part of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the legendary Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these