Oscar Piastri’s DM Reveal Leaves Lando Norris Tight Lipped

Lando Norris has been one of F1’s most popular stars long before he got his first win earlier this year. In the UK (his home country), Norris has friends in the entertainment industry, including rapper Santan Dave. However, the fact that Dave slid into Norris’ DMs in the past remained an unknown fact until Oscar Piastri revealed the same in a recent segment.

The host asked Piastri and Norris, who would be ‘most likely to DM a celebrity on Instagram’. Piastri, after a few seconds, stated, “I remember one of the first times I met you actually and you told me you got a DM from Santan Dave.”

This amazed the host, who asked Norris what Dave spoke to him about. Firmly, Norris replied, “Bro, I don’t reveal that kind of stuff.”

Judging from the look on the Bristol-born driver’s face, it was possible that he didn’t want to talk about Dave messaging him, but since Piastri brought it up, Norris couldn’t dodge it.

Overall, Norris is extremely famous in the UK. In addition to celebrities, he is in regular touch with some of the country’s most famous content creators, along with whom he created Quadrant.

In terms of celebrities outside of the UK, Norris knows someone world-famous in Martin Garrix.

Lando Norris’ friendship with Martin Garrix

Norris and Garrix have become great friends over the years. The Dutch DJ was originally Max Verstappen’s friend, but they would both hang out with Norris after F1 race weekends, partying and having fun which created a lasting friendship between Garrix and the McLaren driver too.

Earlier this year, Norris heavily injured himself while partying with Garrix on a boat in Amsterdam ahead of the Miami GP, and even spent time with him after it.

The question ‘Which celebrity would you DM’, if asked again, could promote a different answer from Norris. This time, he would choose Garrix, who almost certainly is a contact on his phone.