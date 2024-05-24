Watch: Max Verstappen Fan Interaction Reveals Two Secrets

Known for his aggression and temper outbursts in the past, Max Verstappen didn’t have the reputation for being the most approachable driver on the grid. Over the years, that has changed. A recent video shows the composed side of Verstappen, revealing two lesser-known facts about his personality.

The 26-year-old can be seen signing autographs on Verstappen merchandise bought by the fans. Throughout, he had a smile on his face. He also interacted with them sweetly and the fans were also respectful of the Red Bull driver’s space and didn’t push their boundaries.

This highlighted two important factors. The first is that he is a firm believer of the ‘You get what you give ideology’, something he asserted after a fan flipped him off in Imola last weekend. When one is respectful of him, he too, will don a nice guy avatar.

see how relaxed and nice he is when you’re not shoving a camera on his face? plus!! the way he smiles after they tell him they’re always rooting for him is so sweet. a truly nice guy really pic.twitter.com/BjfhlppCcq — ale¹ (@verstayppen) May 23, 2024

Secondly, Verstappen appears to be very shy, unlike his nature on the track.

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has often spoken about Verstappen’s shy nature, claiming fame doesn’t sit well with him. Despite having legions of followers on social media, Verstappen prefers a life of peace and is a man of simple taste.

His ambitions too, are not ridiculously far fetched. He has often insisted that he doesn’t want to chase records he deems unnecessary.

Number of world championships do not bother Max Verstappen

With three World Championships already under his belt, Max Verstappen stands four trophies away from equaling the all-time record (set by Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher). For Verstappen, it shouldn’t be a very daunting task. He has the talent, and is driving for a top team (Red Bull).

However, the number of Championships he ends up with does not matter to the Dutchman.

#F1 | Felipe Massa on Max Verstappen: ️ “Verstappen has become world champion in the past two years. I don’t see any reason why he can’t go for the hat-trick. Much more. Max can also win four, five or six titles in a row. Max makes no mistakes and Red Bull works perfectly.” pic.twitter.com/vIfEX16lGv — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) March 20, 2023

Per Verstappen, there are more important things in life. Once he stops racing, the book is closed and the numbers don’t matter anymore (as reported by Motorsport). Then, all the championships he wins will be irrelevant and what will actually matter is the quality of life he leads.