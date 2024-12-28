“I Will Not Be World Champion Next Year”: Max Verstappen Gives a Major Wake Up Call to Red Bull

When Max Verstappen won his seventh race in the opening 10 this year, it felt like he would coast home to another Championship win, but things would make a turn for the worse. Red Bull lost its performance edge and it was only his brilliance that took him over the line.

However, Verstappen knows that if Red Bull’s struggles continue next year, winning the title won’t be possible. “If we continue like this, I will not be champion next year. It’s that simple,” he told De Telegraaf.

Verstappen understands the importance of the Milton-Keynes-based outfit fielding a strong car at the start of the 2025 campaign because rival teams are widely expected to begin with contending cars. In 2024, his early season dominance provided him with a comfortable cushion in the second half. But repeating the same thing would likely not be possible.

Red Bull suffered issues with its balance this season, which prevented Verstappen from competing for wins. There were some races where he wasn’t even close to finishing in the top three.

“We know that it has to be better over the kerbs, bumps, and in the slow corners. Those are generally our weak points,” the 27-year-old continued, addressing where Red Bull has to improve.

Behind the scenes too, things were unstable for Red Bull in 2024. Important figures like Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey and Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley left, and while there wasn’t any direct link to the downfall in performance, it could very well have contributed to the same.

Things could get even worse for Red Bull

For Red Bull, the departure of Newey could be a significant blow. The Briton had been with the Austrian team since 2005, playing a crucial role in designing championship-winning cars across two dominant eras.

With F1 set for a regulation overhaul in 2026, Newey’s genius in car design would have been invaluable. However, Aston Martin now stands to benefit, as Newey has joined the Silverstone-based team, and will potentially transform them into a championship-contending outfit.

On the other hand, if Red Bull falls out of the winning picture, Verstappen may reconsider his future. Although he has repeatedly expressed his desire to retire with Red Bull—where his contract runs until 2028—performance issues could prompt drastic developments, potentially leading him to leave Milton Keynes in search of a more competitive team.