F1 Out Lap : What does Out Lap means in Formula 1?

There are different types of lap driven in a qualifying race of a Formula 1. It includes the out lap, the hot lap and the in lap.

The 2022 Formula 1 season has begun with a major change in the pecking order on the grid following the pole position of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the Bahrain qualifying.

The qualifying session is held before each race to determine the order cars will be lined up in at the start of the race. The fastest qualifier starts at the front and the slowest at the back.

The drivers run different kinds of laps in a qualifying session. This includes the out lap, the hot lap and the in lap.

The out lap is the first lap after the driver leaves the garage. Usually, this is a slow lap and it helps get the tyres and brakes up to the right temperature. An out lap is usually restricted to qualifying as of course no one wants to go slow in a race.

It is important to get the tires and brakes up to a proper temperature to churn out optimum performance from these components in the hot lap that follows next. Cold tyres do not offer much grip and cold brakes slow down the car.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc is on the pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix

The hot lap in Formula 1

Even though the purpose of the out lap is to heat up the tyres, the driver does not want to heat it up too much. The concept behind this is that the fresher the tyres are, the less worn out they are and it helps the drivers go faster.

This is why the driver keeps weaving in and out to heat the tyres up without wearing them out. They usually accelerate the car in the last corner as they are about to cross the line to enter the hot lap.

A hot lap is the one where the driver goes as fast as possible in order to log the fastest time in the timesheets. This determines the starting position of each car in the actual race.

A driver can perform more than one hot lap if they are not satisfied. But it is mandatory for them to do at least one lap in each of the three qualifying sessions.

The In Lap

The in lap is the lap that happens immediately after the hot lap. The driver takes the car slowly back to the pit. The point is to cool down the brakes and the tyres and cause minimal wear on their way back to the pit.

Also Read: Carlos Sainz pleasantly surprised with Bahrain GP P3; rues missing out on pole to Charles Leclerc