F1

F1 Out Lap : What does Out Lap means in Formula 1?

F1 Out Lap : What does Out Lap means in Formula 1?
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"I'll go a bit crazy I feel": Shreyas Iyer expresses excitement on prospect of meeting KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan ahead of IPL 2022
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
F1 Out Lap : What does Out Lap means in Formula 1?
F1 Out Lap : What does Out Lap means in Formula 1?

There are different types of lap driven in a qualifying race of a Formula 1.…