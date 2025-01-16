F1 Outcast Sergio Perez’s Personal Trainer Offers His Services for $500

PEREZ Sergio (mex), Red Bull Racing RB19, with his performance coach, Jo Canales, in the paddock during the 2023 Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, 13th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship | Credits- IMAGO / PanoramiC

Sergio Perez’s time in F1 with Red Bull saw the Mexican driver collaborate with many paddock insiders at Milton Keynes. One such figure he was regularly seen with was his personal trainer, Jo Canales.

Now that Perez has parted ways with Red Bull and left the sport altogether, it would seem that Canales himself is without a job—at least in F1. However, the fitness expert has now started his own initiative to keep himself busy, while his former client takes time to assess his future in racing.

Canales took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his latest offering. Starting from the 20th of January, he’s offering a tailor-made diet and exercise plan for people who subscribe to his service. He will be charging a sum of $500 for it, and it will be a two-month-long program that people can complete from their respective homes.

No te quedes fuera del primer BYC del 2025!

Por: $500 dos meses de plan nutricional + plan de ejercicio para hacer desde casa, no necesitas nada más que tu propio cuerpo. ️‍♀️

Iniciamos el 20 de enero, ¿aceptarás el reto?

INSCRÍBETE EN https://t.co/nwhhjlocvq pic.twitter.com/k9PcV8qPsX — Jo Canales (@jocanamx) January 16, 2025

Canales has dubbed this as the ‘BYC Challenge’. As per his website, people who participate in this challenge, taking up the diet and exercise plan, will be competing with each other. The first-placed contestant will receive a handsome payout of $15,000 whereas the runner-up will get $5,000.

Perez’s former performance coach celebrates grand opening of gym

Alongside the BYC Challenge, Canales is also involved with an offline gym company. He is part of Lomas Training, a chain of gyms in his home country of Mexico. Recently, he took to Instagram to celebrate the opening of the gym’s latest branch.

Years of working in F1 have surely influenced Canales’ strategic thinking. The timing of launching these ventures couldn’t have been planned better, as many people are eager to sign up for fitness courses and gyms in January, driven by their New Year’s resolutions.

That said, his latest ventures might just be a stopgap before he embarks on his next motorsport journey. Canales was one of the most trusted insiders in Perez’s camp, and with the #11 driver still eager to keep his racing career alive, Canales will surely be a candidate to become Perez’s performance coach once again.

At this juncture, Perez seems to be in the driver’s seat to join Ferrari’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) project. However, recently, his father hinted at the possibility of Perez making a switch to electric single-seater racing with Formula E.