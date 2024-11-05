F1 Photojourno Reveals “There Was No Dutch Media Either” After Max Verstappen Takes a Jibe at British Media

Max Verstappen had a field day in the post-race press conference after a scintillating win in Sao Paulo. The Red Bull star quipped the British media by pointing out their absence from the media session.

The snarky comment even propelled Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly to chuckle at Verstappen‘s redemption moment. It all started when the British media after the Mexico City GP was highly critical of Verstappen’s race driving.

Many even advised Verstappen to change his racing style to which the reigning world champion responded by reminding everyone how many titles he has already won. Therefore, the comment in the press conference was a product of the ongoing beef between the two sides.

Now, F1 photojournalist Jamey Price chimes in to reveal, “There was no Dutch media in the post-race press conference either. By my count, there was one French journalist. Four Brazilian journalists, Tom Clarkson (host), the TV camera operator……..and me.”

It’s imperative to know that Verstappen’s comment on the British media was banter and not meant seriously. Even Price realizes that but some people in England seriously explained why British media wasn’t present.

It's imperative to know that Verstappen's comment on the British media was banter and not meant seriously. Even Price realizes that but some people in England seriously explained why British media wasn't present.

Will Buxton, who isn’t associated with any British media outlet, and works as an F1 Presenter for Liberty Media, cited reasons why his compatriots didn’t join to take comments from Verstappen.

Buxton answers why there was silence after Verstappen’s win

Buxton before joining Liberty Media had worked in several British media outlets. He has experience of being in the paddock and as per him, for the British press at Interlagos, it was better to be at the media pen than join the conference.

“From my days as a written journalist, the balance was always weighing up grabbing quotes in the paddock versus asking a question in the conference knowing that a full transcript is always made available of the top three pressers. Paddock is usually a better use of time on deadline,” wrote Buxton on X.

Buxton further explains that if it had been an all-British podium, that would have been a different case. However, a fan reminded Buxton that Verstappen’s comment was not for him either. Rather, it was specific to a few journalists.

Nevertheless, Verstappen had the last laugh. His win even compelled Damon Hill to post, "Silenced a few critics today." Hill was one of the people who slammed Verstappen for his driving style in Mexico.

Nevertheless, Verstappen had the last laugh. His win even compelled Damon Hill to post, “Silenced a few critics today.” Hill was one of the people who slammed Verstappen for his driving style in Mexico.