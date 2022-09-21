“Formula 1 teams will travel 84,000 miles in 2023 season” – Is F1’s intense logistics going to ruin its climate goals?

F1 released its 2023 calendar, including 24 races, and the teams will have to travel 84,000 miles over the year to appear in all the races.

F1 has released its official 2023 calendar, which includes a packed 24-race schedule over the year. The sport has added three new races, namely Chinese GP, Qatar GP and Las Vegas GP and has removed one – French GP.

With 24 races worldwide throughout the year, the teams will have to travel around 84,000 miles from the airport to the airport to appear in all of the races.

The 2023 F1 calendar. 133,570 km (If you don’t fly back home between races.) pic.twitter.com/3UgBrZms5B — Pablo Elizalde (@EliGP) September 20, 2022

This, of course, does not sit well with the work that the team personnel have to do to keep all the logistics running smoothly. On top of that, the 84,000 miles of travel just by air does not go hand-in-hand with F1’s goal to reduce its carbon footprint and lower freight costs.

Logistics in F1 are not only moved by air; some pieces of equipment are transported using cargo ships as well. In 2019, F1 reported that 45% of its carbon emission came from air, sea and road freight transport.

Moving of personnel takes up 27% while race cars themselves only cause 0.7% carbon emissions.

Regionalising the F1 calendar could be a solution

To prevent back-and-forth long-haul flights and reach its sustainability goals, reshuffling the calendar as per the regions could be a solution.

However, the hurdle in doing that is a war with nature. Some venues also seem to be keen to hold their prime spots in the calendar while the organisers try to create a calendar that aligns with the weather for the motorsport.

Introducing the 2023 F1 Calendar 👀 Get set for a record-breaking 24 races next season!#F1 pic.twitter.com/t6Jl521H1G — Formula 1 (@F1) September 20, 2022

F1 team bosses like Christian Horner and Guenther Steiner seemed to be in favour of grouping some of the races as per regions.

Speaking to racingnews365, the bosses pointed out that it would save up some expenses and would surely be a positive step forward from the point of view of sustainability.

