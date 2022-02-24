F1

F1 testing 2022 results- How was Mercedes pre-season F1 testing in Barcelona?

F1 testing 2022 results- How was Mercedes pre-season F1 testing in Barcelona?
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Oh, you tried going for it?": What happens when Shahzam and Tenz both try to insta lock Jett
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
F1 testing 2022 results- How was Mercedes pre-season F1 testing in Barcelona?
F1 testing 2022 results- How was Mercedes pre-season F1 testing in Barcelona?

Mercedes was somewhat surprised by how straightforward the opening day of the three-day testing session…