“It’s not right to run there, that’s for sure”: Max Verstappen becomes the latest F1 driver to speak out against racing in Russia after Sebastian Vettel

Max Verstappen feels that racing in Russia while they’re at war with another country isn’t right and that F1 will soon make the correct call.

On Thursday morning, the World woke up to the upsetting news of Russian forces invading Ukrainian territory. The former is now subject to widespread criticism and most of the nations are imposing sanctions on them.

Even within Formula 1, several notable figures and fans have voiced their concerns over Russia and their involvement in the sport. Earlier today, Haas’ team principal Guenther Steiner was pulled out of a press conference. Haas have Uralkali (a Russian company) as their title sponsor.

Haas have pulled Guenther Steiner out of a planned F1 press conference this lunchtime. Expecting a further statement from Haas (on top of “monitoring the situation” with Russia) at some stage #F1 #F1Testing — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) February 24, 2022

Another matter of concern is whether the 2022 Russian GP will go ahead as planned. The race in Sochi is scheduled to take place in September but as things stand, F1 are looking to scrap it from the calendar altogether.

F1 didn’t come to a decision yet but released a statement that said they’re looking into it. “Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September,” the statement read.

Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel speak up against racing in Russia this year

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel himself made it clear that he won’t be travelling to Russia even if the race goes ahead. “My own opinion is I should not go. I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country,” he said.

“I’m sorry for the people. Innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons. And a very, very strange and mad leadership.”

“I’m sure it’s something that we will talk about. But personally I’m just so shocked and sad to see what is going on.”

Verstappen also speaks out saying the Russian Grand Prix should not go ahead pic.twitter.com/KujZBvQI97 — WTF1 (@wtf1official) February 24, 2022

2021 World Champion Max Verstappen also said that going ahead with the race in Sochi this year won’t be morally correct. He didn’t say anything about him not travelling to the country, but insisted that the whole paddock will collectively make a decision soon.

“When a country is at war, it’s not right to run there. That’s for sure,” said Verstappen. “But what matters is not what I think, it’s the whole paddock that will decide.”

