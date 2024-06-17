F1 to Charge Staggering $1,350 to Witness Only 1/17th of the 2024 Las Vegas GP

Last year, the inaugural Las Vegas GP was the focal point of a lot of criticism from fans. The build-up to the event reportedly disrupted the pedestrian life of the locals in Vegas. Meanwhile, the tickets for the race weekend itself were dubbed as massively exorbitant.

The promoters of the Las Vegas GP have seemingly kept true to that form. According to Race Fans, the 2024 edition of the Grand Prix on the iconic Las Vegas strip would put fans back a whopping $1,000+ at one of its cheapest points.

A General Admission ticket offering for the 17-corner Vegas track for 2024 will cost an eye-watering $1,350 [£1,064]. What’s more, this GA ticket would only afford the attending fans a viewpoint of a single section [corner] of the track.

As per the website of the Grand Prix, fans will be able to “watch as drivers battle for position through turn four and head down the Koval Straightaway,” after purchasing the latest General Admissions offering.

The allure of this $1,350 offering will come with a splattering of “DJs, live entertainment, fun photo opportunities, interactive fan activations and more,” in addition to the limited track viewing by the promoters of the event. This news comes despite a rally to arms by F1 drivers last year about how inaccessible the sport was getting for the fans.

Las Vegas GP promoters ignore driver concerns after over-priced inaugural edition

Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc was a vocal advocate for subsidizing Grand Prix tickets last year. The #16 driver resonated with the plight of “real fans” who are passionate about the sport but cannot afford the steep ticket prices imposed by the promoters.

Leclerc urged the sport to reconsider its commercial model and reduce the price point for the fans. He said, “I hope that Formula 1 is working around that because for sure there’s been many events now that are just incredibly expensive.”

But, it would appear that the 2024 Monaco GP winner’s pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Regardless, the latest General Admission offering for the Vegas GP goes on for sale on the official website of the event on the coming Monday.