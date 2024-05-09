“Starting From $65,000”: These Las Vegas GP Tickets Would Put Miami GP’s Luxury to Shame

The three American F1 races have some of the costliest tickets in the world. Among these three, the Las Vegas GP has by far the most expensive tickets. For example, a particular $65,000 ticket for the Las Vegas GP is likely to put the luxury that the Miami GP provides to shame.

Wynn Las Vegas are providing a three-day club package for the entire race weekend. The tickets starting at $65,000 will not only provide accommodation for all three days but also the best spots to watch the race.

This hospitality suite will allow fans to have the best look at turns one and two. Moreover, fans purchasing these tickets will also be able to enjoy premium cuisines and beverages, among several other things.

Even though the tickets for the Miami GP are also expensive, they come nothing close to that of the Las Vegas GP. According to f1destinations.com, a high-end ticket, including accommodation, will cost fans approximately only $8,500 in stark contrast.

This will provide them with accommodation at a four-star hotel for three nights and the best spots to watch the race. Since the Las Vegas GP is so much more expensive, it was in the news for all the wrong reasons last year.

Locals slammed F1 authorities over hosting of Las Vegas GP

Although F1’s ambitious Las Vegas GP project helped generate immense business, several of the locals were yet far from happy. At a time when reports emerged that the Las Vegas GP race generated $1.3 billion in revenue, a local explained how they lost $2 million.

Vasil, who works as a manager in Jay’s Market, shared, “We’re down maybe by two million at this point in sales since the construction they have been working on since summer“. The local then explained how the resulting increase in traffic because of the construction affected their business all the more.

“They tore up the road, they closed the entrance, they closed the other entrance. At 12:01 AM on Saturday, I think we’re going to have to close, which means there will be no sales. This is devastating“, Vasil added.

However, when it comes to the Las Vegas GP weekend, it was a huge success. F1 invested about $500 million on their ambitious project to host the race in Sin City and earned a revenue of more than double.