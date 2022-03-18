F1 TV Commentators 2022 : Who are the commentrators and presenters of Formula 1?

F1 TV Commentators 2022 : Let us meet the commentrators and presenters who will be voicing the new ear of Formula 1 in 2022

What is a sport without commentaries. Remember that Youtube video of Golf commentery on a football match? I am sure you would have seen that video. Just like every other sport, Formula 1 and commentary goes hand in hand. From ‘Is that Glock?’ to ‘Max Verstappen is the World Champion’, words spoken to the audience around the world makes the sport what it is today.

As the 2022 season gets underway in a day, let us look at the commentrators and presenters who will be adding spices to our racedays:

David Croft

‘Crofty’ as he is called has been part of the Formula 1 commentary panel since 2012. Before that, he commented for BBC Radio 5 Live from 2006-2011 delivering the best liners.

Martin Brundle

The former McLaren and Benetton driver has been a part of the sport since many decades. The famous ‘Grid Walker’ has been comentating on the races in practices, qualifying and especially in the races since then. He is David Croft’s right hand man creating a dynamic duo.

Simon Lazenby

Lazenby has been in this sport since years and has worked alongside every F1 presenter. He can be seen interviewing, commentating during the race.

Ted Kravitz

Famous for his ‘Ted’s notebook’, Kravitz has been enetertaining the Formula 1 audience since the last 20 years. He is currently employed by Sky Sports and can be often seen in the pitlane interacting with famous celebrities and teams.

Karun Chandhok

The former Lotus and HRT driver can be seen on the pitlane as the pitlane reporter and also works as the co commentrator for Sky Sports.

Johnny Herbert

Three times F1 winner Herbert is a part of the Formula 1 pundit squad analyzing the teams with a really humourous touch.

Anthony Davidson

Davidson previously raced for BAR, Minardi in F1. He can be seen on the circuits interacting with the drivers and playing quizes with them. He also provides analysis on the cars and ocassionally provides commentary during the practice sessions.

Paul di Resta

Former Force India driver, Paul Di Resta can be seen interviewing drivers post races. He had a quick return to F1 from broadcasting as he had to replace Filipe Massa and compete for Williams in Hungary back in 2017.

Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg has been part of the Sky Sports and Germany’s RTL since his retirement from Fornula 1 in 2016. He also has a Youtube channel on which he shares vlogs and interacts with other motorsports personalities.

Jenson Button

The 2009 World champion has been part of the Formula 1 punditry since 2018 after debuting on the home soil of Silverstone.

Rachel Brookes

She is the host of the F1 show and can bee seen alongside Herbert interviewing the drivers and teams.

Natalie Pinkham

She currently hosts the F1 Report and can be often seen in the media box interviewing the drivers.