Lewis Hamilton’s Ultimate South African Grand Prix Dream Came Close to Reality in 2024- But What Went Wrong and Will Things Change?

With the 2023 season over, Lewis Hamilton has been hard at work advocating for the inclusion of an African race back in the F1 calendar. Speaking to his fans in Abu Dhabi recently, the 7-time world champion revealed he was working “in the background to get South Africa on the race [calendar].” Hamilton added it is his dream to race there before retiring, and hopes for the inclusion as soon as possible.

Hamilton was nearly able to manifest his ultimate dream, with negotiations taking place for an F1 race at the Kyalami GP circuit as recently as last year. However, multiple political and personal misalignments led to the deal falling through. As such, the famous race at Spa-Francorchamps will remain on the calendar for the foreseeable future.

Given South Africa’s political association with Russia, the sport’s authorities are not in favor of hosting a race in the country. Greed acted as another crucial factor in the deal falling through last year. Per reports from Planet Sport, Jody Scheckter revealed he was an inside part of the deal, with his nephew, Warren Scheckter, working on it for six years. However, the Kyalami representative got greedy at the last moment. Having initially finalized the deal for $500,000, “the guy from Kyalami” asked for $2 million and wanted complete control of the race.

While there is no certainty whether a South African GP will return to the calendar or not, we know for sure that it wouldn’t be an easy task. Getting the government’s approval alone might end up taking years, should they decide to trust the officials once again, let alone the rest of the process to get the facilities back in shape, following the latest norms.

Remembering the 1977 F1 Grand Prix and the Tragic Tom Pryce Accident

Won by Niki Lauda after barely being able to finish the race ahead of local hero Jody Scheckter, the 1977 South Africa Grand is primarily known for the Lap 23 incident involving Shadow-Ford’s Tom Pryce and Race Marshall Frederick Jansen. When Renzo Zorzi pulled to the side of the road on Lap 22, his car caught fire as the fuel was pumping directly into the engine. Two Marshalls tried crossing the track in the middle of an ongoing race. Pryce couldn’t swerve in time to avoid 19-year-old Jansen and hit him at a speed of around 170 mph.

Jansen went flying into the air and died instantaneously. He was carrying a 40-pound fire extinguisher with himself, which hit Pryce in the head, severing his helmet and disfiguring his entire face, resulting in his death as well.

While the incident had disastrous outcomes, it gave way to the FIA introducing advanced warning systems and implementing stricter protocols for trackside personnel to ensure maximum levels of safety for everyone. Despite the stats showing otherwise, Pryce was one of the most exciting up-and-coming talents of the F1 world, with wet weather conditions being his strongest suit. The crash became a blot on the legacy of the South African GP, with people still recalling the incident whenever there’s a mention of a race in the country.