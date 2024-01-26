Ex Champion Reveals How Close F1 Was to Fulfill Lewis Hamilton’s Wish to Race on Forgotten Legendary Circuit

Lewis Hamilton is pushing really hard in the background to make F1 return to the revered Kyalami Circuit – the home of the South African GP from 1967-1985 and 1992-1993. Now, on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, South Africa’s 1979 F1 world champion, Jody Scheckter has revealed just how close the sport got to racing back at the iconic track last year.

Advertisement

Sitting down for a chat with hosts Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard, Jordan posed the question to Scheckter. He revealed how Hamilton had even commented that he would not retire till the sport started racing again in South Africa. But does the seven-time champion need to wait for long?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TiyaniM8/status/1512492825321082882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Scheckter replied, “I think it could have happened last year.”

He then went on to reveal that owing to his nephew’s relentless work the government, the circuit and F1 were ready and on the verge of signing the deal. However, the circuit management demanded more money and authority on the 11th hour. Hence, the government backed out, and the entire deal fell through.

That being said, with the sport now adding more races onto the calendar, Lewis Hamilton has once again urged F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to reassess the situation and get the South African GP back on the calendar. “I’m on to Stefano because I really want to get the race in South Africa or in Africa,” revealed the Briton (as quoted by Motorsportweek.com).

However, with South Africa reeling through a devastating economic crisis, it doesn’t look likely that Lewis Hamilton will have his wishes granted anytime soon.

Despite South Africa snub, Las Vegas and now Madrid, heads F1’s plans

With the advent of modern Grand Prix racing and Netflix’s critically acclaimed docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’, the stock of Formula 1 has never been this high. And all of this has been seen under the leadership of F1’s new owners, Liberty Media.

Advertisement

Ever since Liberty Media took over F1 in 2017, they’ve stepped up and chalked out some blockbuster deals for the sport. For instance, their latest $500,000,000 investment in the Las Vegas GP earned the city a whopping $1.2 billion, and the fans got an exciting racing spectacle.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1749731195917672710?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With the success of Vegas as a highlight and benchmark, the sport has now announced a stunning deal to see Madrid host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 onwards until at least 2035. However, this could spell the end for the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya’s run as the host of the Grand Prix since 1991.

F1’s CEO, Stefano Domenicali has however clarified that Madrid’s inclusion on the calendar does not mean they are looking to move away from Barcelona.