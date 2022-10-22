Watch as Daniel Ricciardo hilariously confuses Alex Palou for Alex Albon during the US Grand Prix

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo speaks to the media during preparation day for F1 at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Formula One Mlc 00457

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo had a rather sarcastic response leading to confusion between Alex Palou and William’s Alex Albon

Daniel Ricciardo is a very charming and likable guy on the grid. His sarcastic response regarding Alex Palou’s F1 practice performance had the fans rolling.

Ricciardo with his trademark beard cut for the US Grand Prix did not participate in the F1 practice yesterday. Instead, Alex Palou got a taste of F1.

Alex Palou is a Spanish IndyCar driver who joins McLaren as a testing driver alongside Pato O’ Ward. He had a great time on the track.

Alex Palou’s intense Formula One outing

Alex Palou had a full hour under his belt driving at the pinnacle of motorsport. In his time, he finished a respectable 17th place.

The 25-year-old drove with medium tires and was unable to go ahead with the soft ones. Due to this, he was over 2 seconds behind Lando Norris.

McLaren had a great outing with both of their testing drivers as they look ahead to the future of the sport. Moreover, Palou felt happy with the opportunity and wanted to conserve the soft tires for Ricciardo.

Practice is over. 🏁 Time to get set and maximise everything for quali. 👊 #USGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2bvkHXetke — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 22, 2022

Daniel Ricciardo with his trademark sarcastic response to the F1 reporters

Talking with the reporters after the session, Daniel Ricciardo revealed how free he felt watching others drive.

Moreover, he had a hilarious response when the reporter questioned him about Alex Palou. Instead of talking about him, Ricciardo commented on Alex Albon.

The honey badger expressed that he was not able to talk with Albon and gave the reporter a cheeky smile. However, did discuss Palou further.

He appreciated how enthusiastic Palou was along with the given opportunity. Moreover, Ricciardo recalled how everyone is very excited about their own F1 practice debut.

🎥| @danielricciardo contou ontem após o TL2 sobre como se sentiu no carro na sua sessão com um tempinho extra e sobre informações recebidas de Alex (Albon?) sobre o TL1 😂#DR3BR #DR3 #USPGP #F1 🌻 pic.twitter.com/xF6XnEPrkd — Daniel Ricciardo Brazil (@RicciardoBrazil) October 22, 2022

