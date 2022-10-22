Formula One signs a new $75 Million per year contract with Walt Disney to stay in the United States of America

Oct 21, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; A view of the track observation tower and the state flag of Texas at sunset during practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Formula One will stay with ESPN in the United States for three more years after Liberty Media extends its partnership with Walt Disney

Formula One is the pinnacle of motorsports. It is the dream of every motorsport driver since their karting days to compete in it one day.

Those who are able to live a lifelong dream and this sport have plenty of other things to offer. Since Liberty Media took over, F1 became a worldwide sensation.

Liberty Media has achieved its main motive of making F1 noises around the globe. It in turn is one of the most talked about sports in the world.

What has changed since Liberty Media purchased Formula One?

With the previous owner in the mix, not everyone knew about F1. Especially the younger target audience. For that, Liberty Media took the help of the internet.

With social media and Youtube in the mix, the sport became a sensation. It became easier for the fans to watch their favorite drivers.

With 24 races for the next season, the sport is jampacked as ever. Moreover, Audi is also on the way for the 2026 season.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt have $140 million F1 movie meeting amidst US Grand Prix

Three more years of Formula One in the United States via ESPN

Developing a fanbase in the USA is very important for a sport. Given the size of the country along with the investment returns.

After previous failed attempts, F1 with help of ESPN is one of the most exciting sports in the states. More than 1.2 million people enjoy the races.

With three crucial races next year, it is safe to say that Liberty Media’s plan is working. The three commercial-free viewings will further help the F1 market grow in the United States.

Formula 1 and the Walt Disney Company announce multi-year @espn broadcast partnership extension through 2025 season#F1https://t.co/Gtt0HeaQfF pic.twitter.com/GmiinENyDI — F1 Media (@F1Media) October 22, 2022

Also Read: FIA proposes Wind Tunnel time punishment to Red Bull for $1.8 Million Budget cap breach