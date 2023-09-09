HomeSearch

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published September 09, 2023

Failing to Find Any Rival on the Track, Max Verstappen Names His Challenger Within Verstappen Family

Credits: IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Max Verstappen has been absolutely dominant in the last few seasons. While Lewis Hamilton was able to match him in 2021, the Dutchman became unstoppable in the next two seasons. Now, Verstappen, after finding everyone else inferior to him, revealed the person to RaceFans who could challenge him, that too within his own family.

The Red Bull driver has been extremely supreme this season and in 2022. After claiming 15 wins last year, the Dutch driver continued his dominance, picking up 12 wins in 14 races so far. And, he has yet to find a driver who can currently challenge him.

Verstappen is known for his clinical moves on track, as he is not prone to any on-track mistakes these days. This is a habit he built up after being strictly guided by his father, who has also been a renowned racing driver in his days. Now, the two-time world champion revealed a name who could have challenged him, and it is not his father, Jos Verstappen.

Max Verstappen revealed the only person who could challenge him

During a recent exclusive interview with RaceFans, Verstappen opened up on his family, and there he mentioned that it was his sister Victoria Verstappen who had the ability to challenge him.

Talking about this, he said, “I think she had a lot of potential. “I think my sister probably had the same amount of talent as I had when I was little, but she just didn’t want it enough. She liked it but not enough to, like, fight for it, be fit, be ready.”

Nevertheless, Verstappen’s sister was not heavily invested in racing. Therefore, Jos Verstappen had no option but to focus solely on the defending champion from there on.

Who is Victoria Verstappen, and what does she do?

Victoria Jane Verstappen is a 23-year-old model based in the Netherlands. She has a fashion brand named ‘Unleash the Lion’, and she often promotes it on Instagram.

She is a mother to two kids named Luka and Lio and lives with her partner, Tom Heuts. Admittedly, Victoria is the only person in her family not known for racing despite being very talented.

Nevertheless, the sister of Max Verstappen is very supportive of her brother as she is often spotted to be present during the race weekends. Most recently, she was spotted with the whole family during the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix when the Red Bull driver took his ninth straight win at Zandvoort.

