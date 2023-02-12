Max Verstappen Siblings: Who are Victoria Jane Verstappen and Red Bull star’s step-siblings?

Red Bull ace Max Verstappen is one of the most famous F1 drivers and his younger sister Victoria Jane Verstappen is a renowned social media influencer and even owns a clothing brand.

With both the Verstappen children coming from a huge racing background, only Max took the family profession ahead with his love for racing. Though, Victoria did walk on the same path as Max she did not continue.

Only 2 years younger than the 25-year-old Red Bull star, Victoria is one of the only Verstappen family members who has not pursued a career in motorsport racing. Victoria’s clothing brand is named ‘Unleash the Lion’ which she often promotes on her Instagram handle.

Apart from Victoria, Verstappen has three half-siblings as well. Max’s parents separated when he was very young. He and his sister were born to Jos and Sophie Kumpen. Jos then had 3 more children from his second and third marriages.

Who are Max Verstappen’s half-siblings?

Max’s father had gotten married to Sophie Kumpen in 1996 who had given birth to their first two children – Max and Victoria. After 12 years of union, the duo divorced each other in 2008.

In 2014, Jos got married again to his ex-girlfriend, Kelly van der Waal who gave birth to Jos’ third and Max’s first half-sibling Blue Jaye.

His second marriage did not last as long as his first one as he split with his second wife in 2017. After his second marriage ended in divorce as well, the Dutch former F1 driver got married for the third time to Sandy Sijtsma.

In 2019, Sijtsma gave birth to their first child Jason Jaxx and Jos’ fourth. Jason is also Max’s second half-sibling.

In 2020, Sijtsma gave birth to another little girl, Jos’ fourth child and Max’s third half-sibling, whom they named Mila Faye.

#F1 In other news. Earlier this week, Max Verstappen visited his sister Victoria Jane, that gave birth to Lio few weeks ago. Jos, Sophie and Kelly were also there. At the moment, Max is on holiday, somewhere abroad. #MsportXtra pic.twitter.com/pOLDQ2SDX9 — #MsportXtra © (@MsportXtra) December 24, 2021

Max Verstappen fulfilled the promise he made to his sister

Verstappen made his debut in F1 in 2017 and turned many heads with his spectacular performance driving a Toro Rosso.

The Dutchman was spotted by Helmut Marko in his junior years and he entered the sport as a child prodigy at the age of 17.

Back then he had made his sister, Victoria, a promise that he would buy her a handbag as soon as he scores his first-ever points in F1.

Verstappen successfully fulfilled that promise after he scored his first points in 2015 in Malaysia. Speaking in an interview in 2015, the Dutchman revealed buying his sister a purse is what he was thinking about when he crossed the chequered flag in Malaysia.

