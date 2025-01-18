Helmut Marko Sets Bare Minimum Target for Red Bull: “Max Verstappen Will Take Care of the Rest”

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing RB20 and Helmut Marko, Drivers Manager of Red Bull Racing, pose for a portrait during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 31, 2024. | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive title in 2024, driving a rather weak Red Bull car to glory. However, doing the same in 2025 could prove to be difficult, especially with their rivals having closed the gap. Helmut Marko has, therefore, laid out expectations for the new campaign for Verstappen to achieve the same feat again.

Marko insisted that Verstappen will be Red Bull’s biggest advantage heading into the season. He acknowledged that things would be tough for the Dutchman and the Milton-Keynes-based outfit but is convinced that all Verstappen needs is a fast enough car.

“We need to produce a valid single-seater, but above all sincere and manageable. We don’t necessarily need a car much faster than the others,” said the Austrian to La Gazzetta dello Sport. “It will be enough to give him a competitive machine… He will take care of the rest.”

Max Verstappen in 2024 • 7 poles in the first 7 races

• 1 pole in the last 6 races Red Bull’s dominance has disappeared. pic.twitter.com/coepVvhI78 — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) July 20, 2024

Marko claimed that Verstappen’s ability to defend his title might be a bit unrealistic, but his performance in 2024 gives them hope. Red Bull did not have a strong car for around two-thirds of the campaign, but his early-season push, where he won seven out of the first 10 races, helped him retain his crown.

However, Red Bull may not have this luxury anymore. In fact, they are expected to be the third-fastest team on the grid this year, behind Ferrari and McLaren, which means that, for the first time in three years, Verstappen won’t be the favorite to win the Drivers’ title.

Lando Norris goes into 2025 as the favorite

The pecking order at the end of last season sees Red Bull starting this season on the back foot. Hence, many experts, including 2016 F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg, believe Norris to be the favorite to clinch his maiden title over Verstappen.

That said, at the moment, the bookmakers have squared off Verstappen and Norris on equal footing as far as odds are concerned. Both drivers are ranked at 2/1 to win the 2025 Drivers’ World Championship, according to GrandPrix247.

Norris’ teammate, and 2024’s breakthrough star, Oscar Piastri, has been allocated handsome odds of 8/1 to snatch his maiden F1 title in just his third full-time season in the sport. Alongside this trio, the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton also cannot be ignored.

Given Ferrari’s late-season form, Leclerc is one of the favorites to vie for the championship this year. Moreover, with Hamilton’s iconic move to the Scuderia, the seven-time world champion is expected to return to the grid more motivated than ever to seal that elusive eighth world title.