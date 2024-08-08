Nico Rosberg Cites Lewis Hamilton’s Example to Prove How Kids With Humble Beginnings Also Stand a Chance

Getting to F1 is an extremely expensive affair for aspiring young drivers. After karting, the costs consistently increase as a driver rises through the ranks in the feeder series. However, according to Nico Rosberg, the high costs aren’t a cent percent limiting factor as his former teammate Lewis Hamilton is a perfect example.

On the Business of Sport podcast, Rosberg revealed karting alone can cost as much as $318,000/year. Such high costs make the sport not easily accessible. However, Rosberg highlighted that talented drivers always break through and used Hamilton’s example to prove his point.

The 2016 champion said, “Accessibility is a big negative in our sports. In saying that, though, if the parents are fully committed and the son has that special talent, most people will be able to somehow break through because buying a go-kart is not so crazy expensive.”

“Doing some of the club racing with your trailer, you know, and the dad is the mechanic, is also somehow doable. And that’s how Lewis Hamilton started and many other examples.”, he added.

The seven-time world champion had an extremely humble beginning in the sport with his father working two jobs to sustain his career. However, thanks to his talent, the Mercedes man was sponsored by McLaren early on in his career.

This gave the Brit a much-needed boost and the rest is history. However, he isn’t the only driver on the grid who faced difficulties in their path to F1.

Drivers who were sponsored during their early racing careers

Apart from Hamilton, there are the likes of Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, and Yuki Tsunoda who all made it to F1 via sponsorships. Among the three, Ocon had one of the most difficult junior careers. His family sold their home and traveled all over Europe supporting his karting career in a caravan. This harsh reality made him the tenacious driver he is today.

Apart from the Frenchman, Leclerc was sponsored by former FIA president Jean Todt’s son Nicolas. The Frenchman saw potential in the young Monegasque and sustained his career before Ferrari admitted Leclerc to the young driver’s program. Now, he’s repaying with his loyalty and is the team’s only hope at the moment for winning a championship.

Tsunoda also made his way to F1 in a similar fashion. The young Japanese driver showcased talent during the feeder series. Soon he was spotted and recruited by Honda. The Japanese automakers then supported his career and ensured he got a seat in F1.