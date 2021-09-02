“Family, the kids’ schools and kindergartens” – Kimi Raikkonen outlines his plan after retiring from Formula 1

“Family, the kids’ schools and kindergartens” – Kimi Raikkonen is in no hurry to return to professional racing after he retires from Formula 1 this season.

Kimi Raikkonen has done top-tier professional racing for two decades now. Apar from being a mainstay in Formula 1, he also competed in the World Rally Championship and NASCAR events.

Now that he is calling it quits in F1, there will naturally be a demand for him to try out different racing catergories again. But the ‘Ice Man’ is in no mood for it (for now), and wants to focus on domestic affairs completely.

“I’ve been a long time here (in F1). Luckily I would say that F1 it’s never been my life in a way – it takes a lot, lot of time from our lives. But it’s never been, let’s say, the main thing in my life, I was living my life outside doing normal things and so on that hand it’s fun.

“I don’t want to have some schedule put on because obviously the last 18, 19 years in F1 since I started and I did rally in those two years, there was always a schedule, always what is coming next and what is this date, on that date. So I don’t want that.

For those worrying about Kimi Raikkonen retiring, don’t worry, his son Robin will be in F1 in no time 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ukGp9fB2lW — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) September 1, 2021

“That’s for sure one of the big reasons why I want to also do something else. The life doesn’t go because of the race or whatever it is, the work that is involved in F1. There’s other schedules – family, the kids’ schools and kindergartens and that stuff.

“But I also don’t want that the family life is dictated by when is the race or test or whatever, the flight to the next work. So I’m not in a rush, not even thought about it at all yet.

“I’ve known this situation for quite a while. There are always the opportunities to do this or do that. But right now I’m not interested to even think about.”

Related Kimi Raikkonen watches insane Portuguese GP first lap with his son, as fellow drivers rave about it