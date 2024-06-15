Fans Bring Up Colton Herta, Calling Out FIA on Bias and Worse After Kimi Antonelli Decision

In 2019, 18-year-old Colton Herta was denied entry into F1 because the FIA didn’t issue a Super License. Ever since, a muted battle between the two has been raging behind the scenes as Herta keeps searching for a way in. But the FIA recently changed the rules to allow Kimi Antonelli to race in F1 at the age Herta was denied entry. This has given birth to a fresh wave of controversy.

The pattern shows that F1 isn’t allowing American entities into the sport while continuing their unconditional support for others. Andretti has been subject to the same, on a much grander scale, as despite their best efforts, the team isn’t getting a spot on the F1 grid.

Herta, who currently competes in IndyCar, finds himself in a similar situation whereas Antonelli nears his F1 debut as the 2025 season approaches. The former didn’t get his shot in the sport, because the authorities deemed he didn’t have enough experience back then – something that hasn’t changed since according to the FIA.

The FIA has changed its rules to allow 17-year-olds to race in Formula 1 if they have “consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition.” This would allow Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli to race in #F1 this year. More to come. pic.twitter.com/FZv0NDzCDm — RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) June 14, 2024

Antonelli turns 18 on August 25, 2024, but the FIA has given the Italian permission to race in F1 even now if he gets an opportunity to. Bending the rules to let Antonelli get his hands on the super license was expected to be a well received news among the F1 community since he is one of the sport’s brightest prospects. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case.

Herta has seven wins, 12 poles, and 14 podiums to his name in IndyCar, meaning he has more than enough experience on his CV to become an F1 driver. Antonelli meanwhile, doesn’t even have wins in F2, but remains in a prime position to land an F1 seat.

Angry fans call out the FIA over preferential treatment of Kimi Antonelli

With the FIA lowering the age limit just for Antonelli, angry fans took to social media to call the governing body of F1 out. They pointed out the ‘hypocrisy’ of the system, allowing an European driver to get into the grid while standing in the way of an American.

The Fia when it comes to super licenses Herta. Antonelli pic.twitter.com/SRkXNAInnT — F1 Jayy (@jctrxx) June 14, 2024

With Herta we were told sorry rules are rules Turns out you just have to be from Europe to get the rules changed https://t.co/IV3C13Ihww — BrakeHard (@BrakeHardBlog) June 14, 2024

Meanwhile, there are other drivers in IndyCar who have been outstanding over the years. They too, have been linked to an F1 seat, but the ‘super license’ factor would always end up coming in the way. A prime example of the same is Pat O’Ward.

but it was never “consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater competition” when it came to youngest ever indycar winner and championship contender Herta was it? elitism at it’s finest https://t.co/9FqIJBKtWr — db (@kensethology) June 14, 2024

Everyone crying about Herta but no one thinking about O’Ward pic.twitter.com/e4DSFSG1Ug https://t.co/o11Ad2hWES — J (@JordiCarSeries) June 14, 2024

let’s not forget FIA was making it hard for IndyCar drivers to obtain the super licence and one of the prime examples Colton Herta because “ it’s the RuLeS ” , but yeah let change it now https://t.co/fQLqfuVs3B — ahmed baokbah ✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) June 14, 2024

Continuing to increase its presence in the US, F1 is certainly rubbing fans the wrong way. Following their rejection of an all-American team, the sport also opted to make itself off-limits to an American driver.