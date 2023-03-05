What Happened to Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain GP 2023?

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have had some incredible battles over the years, and they treated fans to some more brilliant racing action at the opening race of the 2023 season in Bahrain.

Hamilton started the Bahrain GP in seventh place, two positions behind his former teammate Alonso. The latter joined Aston Martin in 2023 and his start to life at the Silverstone-based outfit has been incredible, to say the least. The AMR-23 has been the surprise of the season so far and has been on par with the top teams.

Ahead of the start of the race, Alonso admitted that he had a chance of competing for the podium places but whether the Spaniard’s Aston Martin gets him to the front of the grid or not, his wheel-to-wheel battle with Hamilton has been the highlight of the night.

Fernando Alonso vs Lewis Hamilton duel in Bahrain

Turn 10 of the Bahrain International Circuit is one of the trickiest corners to navigate, and drivers often lock up their brakes in this part of the circuit. Alonso and Hamilton were battling for P4 when the two-time World Champion made an incredible move on the Mercedes driver to pass him.

Yeeesss nice move Fernando 💪💪💚 pic.twitter.com/NSdrH8HaV0 — Debbie 🧡 (@debbielando4) March 5, 2023

This move was so spectacular that fans began to rejoice on social media and even Sky Sports commentator David Croft was unable to contain his excitement. In fact, Croft said something that surely all F1 fans agree with. “This was years in the making!”

Alonso and Hamilton renew their rivalry?

Alonso and Hamilton are two of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, and even though both of them are heading towards the twilight of their careers, they are showing no signs of slowing down. The former joined Aston Martin because he felt that the team was heading in the right direction, and he wanted to be a part of a winning outfit. So far, it seems that the Oviedo-born driver has made the right career move.

On the other hand, Hamilton has broken just about every record there is to break in F1. The only record he is yet to break is that of becoming the driver with the most number of world championships. Currently, he is tied with Michael Schumacher at seven championships, but is looking to turn that number into eight before he retires for good.