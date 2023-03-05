Charles Leclerc’s Ex-Girlfriend Changing Formula 1 Loyalty to Max Verstappen Signs Towards Pettiness Claims Ferrari Star’s Fans

Before the new season, Charles Leclerc announced to the world that he had broken up with his girlfriend, Charlotte Sine. The two on their respective social media handles declared that their split is harmonious and would be holding cordial relations with each other.

However, before the season’s first race, Sine gave the entire Formula 1 fanbase a massive shock. When the race started, she posted a story of Max Verstappen leading the grid and quoted it ‘let’s go’.

damn she changed teams pic.twitter.com/HbN6K8Ahma — andy (@iiiuminateandy) March 5, 2023

For a few fans, it came out as support for the Red Bull star, as among all the F1 drivers, she clicked Verstappen leading the grid. For context, the Dutchman is the biggest rival of her ex-boyfriend Leclerc and brutally overpowered him during the 2022 season.

Does that signal a bad breakup with Charles Leclerc?

For F1 fans, it could come across as a bad break up as fans, as the wounds of the split could actually be ugly. Neither of the two has mentioned even once about each other, and Leclerc is not even reportedly trying to see everyone.

Nevertheless, for several F1 fans, it was something unusual and strange. Many responded to the original tweet and were shocked by Sine’s Instagram story.

Meanwhile. others even found it an appropriate time to laugh at it. They even used random photos of Leclerc to create some comical responses.

Meanwhile, a few Leclerc fans were not alright with it. For them, it was an act of pettiness and even attention-seeking from the Monegasque architect.

how to stay relevant and failing miserably a short story by charlotte sine https://t.co/5hcOUwpzO6 — (@hamrussyily) March 5, 2023

i would change teams too just to be petty if my ex is charles leclerc https://t.co/vlNpjHwCVi — alanis (@leclercrews) March 5, 2023

Though, there was also a minority of fans who fought a case for Sine’s innocence. They claimed that it could be just her taking a photo without any harm.

Leclerc goes for round 2

Verstappen is yet again looking dominant this year and could win the 2023 season. But at the same time, his biggest adversary is Leclerc once again. So, the Ferrari superstar would only need to put up a better challenge than last year to keep his championship dream alive this year.

He claims Ferrari engineers have done good work over the winter break, and the car feels better than last year. So, Ferrari should eye for overpowering Red Bull’s RB19.

The season is long, and any side could have the upper hand over the season. But right now, Red Bull’s camp relishes the extra edge over their rivals.

