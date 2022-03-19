Max Verstappen describes his disappointment with Mercedes’ pace and how he is still confident despite qualifying second at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Max Verstappen missed out on the podium as he finishes second on the inaugural race of the 2022 season at the Bahrain Internation Circuit.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen missed out on the pole by tenths of a second as Charles Leclerc takes the pole at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull was the talk of the town going ahead in the qualification. However, Ferrari came out of the syllabus to dominate the top 3 standings in Bahrain. Sergio Perez could only qualify fourth behind the Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

On the front row 💪 P2 for @Max33Verstappen in a close #BahrainGP Qualifying 👏🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/67BfHl56ZF — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 19, 2022

Max Verstappen has confidence in the team and the car

Max Verstappen at the post-race interview discussed that he is quite confident with the pace of his Rb 18. Speaking about it, he said:

“I think it was a bit hit and miss. Q2 seemed quite good but Q3 it was more of a struggle to get the balance together,” the Dutch said.

“We have a good race car, which at the end of the day is the most important,” he further added.

MAX: “I think we have a good car and a good race car. It was a good start to the new era. It was a really close battle with Carlos and Charles” #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vozsY2jzzv — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2022

Tire struggle and car fundamentals

The Dutchman also described how Bahrain track is different and the tires take a while to adjust on the track. Despite expressing the tire concern, he understood how important qualification is with a working car.

“Here you want to be good in the qualifying.” he expressed.

“Of course, but you also really want to make sure your car is working for the race because the tires are really struggling a lot more there and it’s a bit different to some other tracks.” describing the Bahrain track.

Disappointment with Mercedes’ pace

David Coulthard jokingly asked about Mercedes’ pace as Verstappen’s rival Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and not in the top 3.

“You must be disappointed that Mercedes seems to be off the pace?” “Very.” Max Verstappen joked about Mercedes pace in the qualifying.