Bizarre Oscar Piastri Disaster Has McLaren Roasted Just 15 Laps Into the Season

The F1 2023 season has already begun in Bahrain and all the teams are trying their best to showcase their potential. One team that has seemingly missed expectations is McLaren.

And to make things worse for them, Oscar Piastri is forced to retire from the race on lap 15. All eyes have been on the young Australian after McLaren controversially signed him last season from Alpine.

However, with Piastri suffering an early retirement, memes have flooded social media. Some directly mocked Piastri while most others made fun of McLaren’s dismal start.

Social media gets flooded with memes as Piastri retires

Even though Oscar Piastri was just making his F1 debut and he was forced to retire from the Bahrain Grand Prix for no fault of his own, netizens still did not show any mercy.

What happened to Oscar Piastri?

After Oscar Piastri retired from the race, McLaren put out a statement to explain their troubles. They wrote that they were forced to retire the car because of an ‘electronic’ issue.

It has been a disastrous start for Piastri, who would have been desperate to get all the experience he could get during his debut race.

The race was not much better for his teammate, Lando Norris either. The Briton finished last among all the drivers that finished the race.

Why is Piastri heavily in focus during the F1 2023 season?

Oscar Piastri has heavily been in focus ever since he joined McLaren at the beginning of this season after the fiasco that took place with Alpine last year.

Piastri was previously a reserve driver with Alpine, who had also taken to social media to confirm that the 21-year-old would drive for them, only for the Australian to decline it.

Soon after, Piastri would sign for McLaren, much to the frustration of the French outfit. Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer explained how his side felt betrayed after everything they had done for the Australian.

The drama would not end there as Szafnauer would also threaten McLaren to pay them $5 million in compensation. The case would eventually be decided in court when it was determined that McLaren was innocent.

