“I think he’s an artist”– Denver Broncos part owner Lewis Hamilton is adored their biggest foe Tom Brady

Tom Brady adores Lewis Hamilton, but the Briton is a part owner of a team that despises the legendary quarterback for being too good.

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful F1 driver of all time. His 103 wins across his 15-year-old career have fetched him unmatched admiration from fans and other professional athletes.

Tom Brady, who is often hailed as one of the greatest NFL players, doesn’t stop praising Hamilton. Recently the Briton got featured in Vanity Fair magazine, and in it, Brady was all praises for Hamilton.

The American athlete commented that the seven-time world champion sees the track differently. Therefore, he is an artist and can do things others can’t.

Some guy with 7 world titles, and Tom Brady @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/T90mDEQ4sQ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2022

“I think he’s an artist,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said to Vanity Fair. “I think when he sees the racetrack, he sees it different than everyone else does.”

“Like any great athlete, you have your unique way of doing things — everyone else looks at something one way, and you look at it differently. And you create strategies, and you execute under pressure in ways that other people can’t.”

Lewis Hamilton owns a team whose fans hate Tom Brady

While Hamilton shares a great friendship with Brady, the team he partly owns with the Walton-Penner group- Denver Broncos, their fans despise Brady.

The Tampa Bay quarterback is probably the most detested NFL player in Broncos’ history. Though it’s no surprise, Brady has been on the most hated list on several other NFL teams.

But Broncos fans hated him because Brady was the protagonist of every success New England Patriots had for the last two decades. And the Patriots are one of the biggest rivals of Hamilton’s team.

So, like any other sport, the hate for the main man of your main opponent is natural. Though, the spite for Brady has surely gone down since he joined Tampa Bay.

But surely, there would be people at Broncos who could irk at Hamilton being so close to Brady. Nevertheless, the seven-time F1 champion’s endeavour in NFL will only bring him closer to the much desired F1 audience in the United States.

