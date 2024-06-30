Austrian GP Could Face Delay as Police Arrests 3

According to several reports from the Austrian media, the police have arrested three people who were illegally attempting to climb over a fence on the track. Since this encroachment resulted in the F3 race getting delayed, it is also possible that the Austrian GP at the same venue could also face delays later in the day.

According to the Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten, the security forces arrested three people, who had made their way to the gravel beds in turn 3. The report adds that the police have still not been able to determine what was the motive of these three individuals.

After making these three arrests, Heimo Kohlbacher from the Styrian State Police Directorate explained what would be their further course of action. Kohlbacher said,

“It is not yet certain whether it was climate glue. First, the identity of the trio will be established. The start of the Formula 3 was delayed by around ten minutes, after which everything went smoothly”.

As a result of this incident, the report adds that people attempting to make their way to the track for the Austrian GP also faced few disruptions. Despite the same, Kohlbacher expects that the rest of the weekend will go ahead smoothly.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that a Formula race has faced disruptions because of a track invasion. Two years ago, six climate crisis protestors invaded the Silverstone track while the British Grand Prix was underway.

2022 British GP invaders receive suspended jail sentences

The 2022 British GP witnessed a horrifying moment as six Just Stop Oil activists sat in the middle of the Silverstone track to protest at a time when the race was underway. Since these six protestors risked “serious harm” to not only themselves but also the people around them, they received suspended jail sentences at the Northampton Crown Court.

After watching the horrifying scenes, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali issued a statement. He said, “Totally irresponsible. People can protest something by voice, but running the risk on a track, jeopardizing, and having the really serious stuff for the drivers and themselves is totally stupid. This is not acceptable”.

Similarly to Domenicali, drivers such as Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez also had similar views. Both Sainz and Perez supported the protestors’ cause but not the method they used. Both drivers cited how it is great that people are fighting for what they believe in, but they should not be protesting in a manner where they put people’s lives at risk.