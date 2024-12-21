mobile app bar

Father Jos Reveals Why Max Verstappen Does Not Need His Opinion: “I Don’t Really Have to Do That”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
In the picture Max Verstappen NLD , Oracle Red Bull Racing with his father Jos Verstappen

06 10 2023, Losail International Circuit, Doha, Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 ,in the picture Max Verstappen NLD , Oracle Red Bull Racing with his father Jos Verstappen
Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

The 2024 F1 season was a difficult year for Max Verstappen because of the struggles he faced with the RB20’s balance coupled with the intense competition he faced from his rivals to defend his title. With the Dutchman coming out on top despite all these struggles, even his father Jos Verstappen was left impressed.

When asked if he ever gives his son any advice on how to tackle the various challenges he faces on track, Jos told Formule1.nl, “I always give Max my opinion, how I look at things. But actually, I don’t even have to do that. We think pretty much the same. Max is not much different from me, how we think about things. Only he is neater, calmer, and a bit more balanced“.

Back in his day, Jos was feared up and down the paddock for his outspoken personality. And while he feels his son isn’t as aggressive as he was, he knows his son is firm enough to get his point across.

Max’s supreme focus aided his title bid in 2024

For Max, his battles more often than not spilled off the track. After his controversial clash with Lando Norris at the Austrian GP, the #4 driver went as far as to say that he’d lose all respect for the Dutchman if he did not apologize.

While Verstappen did not apologize, he calmed the tensions between him and Norris by discussing the incident personally with the Briton after the race. Controversy then again struck for Verstappen at the 2024 Qatar GP as he called out Mercedes’ George Russell.

Feeling let down by Russell’s efforts to land him a penalty, Verstappen said he’d lost all respect for him. Russell fired back by calling him a bully.

However, despite all these tensions, when it came to race day, Verstappen kept his head down and focused on the task at hand. It is this supreme focus that played a critical role in helping him win his fourth consecutive title.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these