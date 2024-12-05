“He is Just A Loser”: Max Verstappen on George Russell Labelling Him a Bully

The feud between Max Verstappen and George Russell has intensified at the season finale weekend in Abu Dhabi. After the bitter exchange that happened in Qatar over the Dutchman’s grid penalty, both drivers have dialed their verbal battle up to eleven during Thursday’s pressers and media interactions.

After Verstappen deemed that the Mercedes driver has a “two-faced” personality, Russell hit back at the Dutchman, calling him a ‘bully‘. The #63 driver also claimed that Verstappen threatened him about crashing into him in Qatar and slamming his head into the wall.

The Dutchman has responded to these claims, citing that Russell is “exaggerating”. The Mercedes driver said several such things in a separate press conference which included his team principal Toto Wolff alongside him. Verstappen has addressed all of those aspects, while not deviating from his original comments about Russell’s changing behavior.

“But George is a bully. That he brings up all these kinds of things. He is just a loser. He lies and sticks all kinds of things together that are not correct”, the 27-year-old said per De Telegraaf.

max to de telegraaf about george calling him a bully: “yes, but george is a bully. that he brings up all these kinds of things. he is just a loser. he lies and sticks all kinds of things together that are not correct. i only gave my opinion about his behaviour to the stewards.… pic.twitter.com/GSDzke2u6V — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) December 5, 2024

The four-time world champion also reiterated that he was straightforward with the stewards around the decision on his grid penalty, which he felt was unnecessary. In Qatar, he stated that he felt “disappointed” about Russell pushing so hard to nick off his pole position on the grounds of what was a minor incident.

In the exclusive presser besides Wolff, Russell also commented about how Verstappen would have reacted had he lost the 2021 title battle, which seemed like a personal jibe. While some may claim that Russell’s decision to bring up the old skeletons around the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP were unwarranted, but amid the verbal battle that has been in full swing, Russell did not hold back.

He stated that Verstappen would have been extremely livid if he lost the title in 2021 the way Hamilton did. The Dutchman responded to this comment as well, “What he said about 2021, that is also what happened to the stewards. He insinuates a lot of things that do not make sense.”

It seems that Russell and Verstappen would keep exchanging such jabs throughout this year’s Abu Dhabi GP weekend. If this verbal battle transcends to an on-track skirmish between the two, it would certainly spur up some more controversy in their dynamic heading into 2025.